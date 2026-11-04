Colorado Weather Nov. 4-9: Denver Warms From 57° to 65° as Sunshine Builds Into Early Next Week

Photo: Country Herald

DENVER, CO – A gradual warming trend will bring Denver several days of sunshine and increasingly mild afternoon temperatures through the weekend, with highs climbing from 57 degrees Wednesday, Nov. 4, to around 65 degrees by Sunday. A brief chance of showers Wednesday night is the only precipitation opportunity identified in the forecast through early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Denver/Boulder, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Calm morning winds will become northeasterly at 5 to 7 mph during the afternoon.

A 20% chance of showers develops after 11 p.m. Wednesday, although mostly cloudy skies are expected to dominate the overnight period. Temperatures will fall to around 37 degrees, with north-northeast winds near 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday brings improving conditions as partly sunny skies gradually become sunny. Afternoon temperatures will reach approximately 58 degrees, with light south-southwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm during the morning.

Friday will remain mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low around 34 degrees Friday night.

The weekend marks the beginning of a more noticeable warming trend.

Saturday will be sunny with temperatures reaching 59 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 35 degrees.

By Sunday, Denver is expected to reach 65 degrees under sunny skies, approximately eight degrees warmer than Wednesday's forecast high.

The milder pattern continues Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 65 degrees both days. Overnight lows will remain around 38 degrees, keeping mornings considerably cooler than afternoons.

For Denver residents, the forecast points to a limited shower opportunity Wednesday night, followed by several dry days and a gradual weekend warmup that carries into early next week.