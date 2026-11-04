Central New Mexico Weather Nov. 4-10: Albuquerque Faces 36° Nights Before Sunshine Brings 67° Early Next Week

Photo: Country Herald

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Sunshine and chilly overnight temperatures will shape Albuquerque's weather through the weekend, with afternoon highs reaching the middle 60s while nighttime lows fall into the middle 30s.

According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, the forecast calls for an extended stretch of dry conditions from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with no precipitation indicated during the period.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. Calm winds will become southerly around 5 mph during the morning, keeping conditions relatively quiet throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop sharply Wednesday night, reaching approximately 36 degrees under clear skies. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph are expected overnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will remain sunny but slightly cooler, with afternoon temperatures reaching around 63 degrees. North winds near 5 mph will become calm during the afternoon.

The coldest overnight temperatures will continue Thursday night, when lows again fall to around 36 degrees. Skies will become partly cloudy, with calm winds turning easterly around 5 mph.

Friday will bring partly sunny conditions and a high near 64 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Weekend conditions will remain favorable for outdoor activities, with sunshine and highs near 66 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night temperatures will fall to approximately 37 degrees, while Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 38.

The warming trend will continue into early next week. Monday is expected to reach 67 degrees under sunny skies, followed by a partly cloudy night with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and another high near 67 degrees.

For Albuquerque residents, the primary weather consideration will be the contrast between comfortable afternoons and chilly mornings, with overnight temperatures remaining in the 30s through much of the forecast period.