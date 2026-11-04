Northern Utah Weather Nov. 4-8: Salt Lake City Sees 50% Rain Chance Before 63° Sunday Warmup

Photo: Country Herald

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – A chance of midweek rain will give way to several days of sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures in Salt Lake City, with afternoon highs climbing from the lower 50s Wednesday, Nov. 4, to the lower 60s by Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City forecasts a 50% chance of rain Wednesday, mainly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temperatures will reach approximately 51 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with calm winds becoming west-northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Rain chances will decrease Wednesday evening, with a 20% chance of precipitation before 8 p.m. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to around 37 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees, marking the beginning of a gradual warming trend. Winds will remain light and variable throughout the day.

Another limited opportunity for precipitation arrives Thursday night, when forecasters indicate a 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Patchy fog could also develop overnight, with temperatures dropping to approximately 37 degrees.

Friday morning may begin with patchy fog before 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

The weekend brings the clearest improvement, with Saturday expected to be sunny and reach 57 degrees. Mostly clear conditions will continue Saturday night, with temperatures falling to around 40 degrees.

Sunday will bring a more noticeable increase in temperatures, with sunshine and a high near 63 degrees — approximately 12 degrees warmer than Wednesday's forecast high.

The warmer pattern continues Monday, with mostly sunny skies and another high near 63 degrees. Tuesday is expected to remain partly sunny with temperatures near 61 degrees.

For Salt Lake City, the main weather changes will be Wednesday's rain chance, isolated overnight fog opportunities through Friday morning, and a gradual return to sunnier, warmer conditions over the weekend.