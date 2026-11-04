Southern Nevada Weather Nov. 4-8: Las Vegas Sunshine Builds as Temperatures Climb From 70° to 73° by Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

LAS VEGAS, NV – A stretch of sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures is expected across Las Vegas through the weekend, with afternoon highs rising from around 70 degrees Wednesday, Nov. 4, to 73 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, dry conditions will dominate the forecast through early next week, with no precipitation indicated in the latest daily outlook.

Wednesday will bring sunshine and a high near 70 degrees. Calm morning winds are expected to become northeasterly around 5 mph during the afternoon, providing a relatively quiet start to the forecast period.

Cloud cover will increase Wednesday night as temperatures fall to approximately 53 degrees. West winds will remain light, generally between 3 and 5 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will feature partly sunny skies and another high near 70 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming northeasterly around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 55 degrees and northwest winds between 3 and 8 mph.

The warming trend becomes more noticeable Friday, when sunshine returns and afternoon temperatures reach approximately 72 degrees. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night, with lows near 55 degrees.

Saturday will bring sunny conditions and a high near 73 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 56 degrees.

Sunday is expected to remain sunny with another high near 73 degrees, continuing the dry and mild weekend pattern.

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies Monday with a high near 74 degrees. Tuesday will bring similar temperatures, with mostly sunny conditions and another high around 74.

For Las Vegas residents, the main takeaway is a prolonged stretch of dry weather, limited wind, and gradually warming afternoons, with temperatures settling into the lower to middle 70s through early next week.