Phoenix, AZ Weather Nov. 4-8: 77° Wednesday Climbs to 81° Weekend Warmth Under Sunny Skies

Photo: Country Herald

PHOENIX, AZ – Phoenix is heading into a stretch of sunny November weather, with afternoon temperatures gradually climbing from the upper 70s Wednesday, Nov. 4, to the lower 80s by the weekend. The warming trend will bring highs near 81 degrees Saturday and Sunday, while overnight temperatures remain mostly in the 50s.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix forecasts sunshine Wednesday with a high near 77 degrees. Calm morning winds will become westerly around 5 mph, setting the stage for several days of generally light winds and dry conditions across the city.

Thursday will bring another sunny afternoon, with temperatures reaching approximately 78 degrees. East-northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm, followed by partly cloudy skies and an overnight low near 57 degrees.

By Friday, temperatures will climb to around 79 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light, with clear conditions expected Friday night and temperatures falling to approximately 59 degrees.

The warmest stretch arrives over the weekend, when Phoenix is forecast to reach 81 degrees Saturday and again Sunday.

Saturday will feature sunshine and northeast winds around 5 mph, followed by clear skies and a low near 59 degrees. Sunday will remain sunny, with east-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph and another afternoon high near 81 degrees.

The difference between Wednesday's projected high of 77 degrees and the weekend's 81-degree readings represents a gradual four-degree increase rather than a sudden temperature surge.

Looking into early next week, Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. Tuesday will bring similar conditions, with temperatures reaching approximately 77 degrees.

For Phoenix residents, the forecast points to a largely uninterrupted period of sunshine, comfortable mornings and progressively warmer afternoons through the weekend, with slightly cooler daytime temperatures returning early next week.