Northern Arizona Weather Nov. 4-10: Flagstaff Faces 28° Overnight Cold, 28 MPH Gusts Before Sunshine Brings 58° Highs

Photo: Country Herald

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – Freezing overnight temperatures and gusty afternoon winds will shape Flagstaff's weather through the first half of November, with lows dropping into the upper 20s before daytime temperatures gradually climb toward the upper 50s early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees. West winds of 8 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 28 mph during the day.

The sharpest overnight cooling is expected Wednesday night, when temperatures fall to around 28 degrees under clear skies. West winds of 5 to 7 mph will gradually become calm.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Southeast winds of 5 to 9 mph could gust to 20 mph before temperatures fall to around 30 degrees Thursday night.

Another round of chilly mornings is expected heading into the weekend, although afternoon conditions will remain generally sunny.

Friday will bring sunshine and a high near 54 degrees, with northeast winds of 5 to 9 mph and gusts reaching 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will fall to approximately 33 degrees, with northeast winds gusting as high as 23 mph.

Saturday will remain sunny with a high near 55 degrees. East winds of 9 to 14 mph could gust to 24 mph before clear skies and temperatures near 33 degrees return Saturday night.

Sunday will bring another sunny afternoon with a high near 56 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low around 35 degrees.

A modest warming trend is expected Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 58 degrees both days.

For Flagstaff residents, the primary concern will be freezing or near-freezing overnight temperatures, particularly Wednesday night, while dry weather and sunshine dominate the daytime forecast.