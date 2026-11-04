Southern Arizona Weather Nov. 4-10: Tucson Enjoys 75-76° Sunshine as Clear Skies Continue Into Next Week

Photo: Country Herald

TUCSON, AZ – A stretch of sunny afternoons and mostly clear nights is expected across Tucson through early next week, with daytime temperatures holding near 75 to 76 degrees and overnight lows generally remaining in the lower to middle 50s.

According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, the forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Tuesday, Nov. 10, shows consistently dry weather, limited cloud cover and little variation in afternoon temperatures.

Wednesday will begin with clear conditions before temperatures climb to approximately 75 degrees. Calm winds will become northeasterly at 5 to 8 mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will remain clear, with temperatures falling to around 50 degrees and light, variable winds.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring another sunny afternoon with a high near 75 degrees. East-southeast winds around 5 mph will become calm during the morning, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low near 52 degrees.

The warmest afternoons are expected Friday and Saturday, when highs reach approximately 76 degrees under sunny skies. Friday night will cool to around 53 degrees, while Saturday night will remain clear with a low near 54.

Sunday will continue the pattern with sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are expected Sunday night, with temperatures falling to around 53 degrees.

The stable weather pattern will extend into the beginning of the following workweek.

Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees, followed by partly cloudy conditions and an overnight low around 54 degrees. Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with another high near 76.

For Tucson residents, the forecast offers an extended period of comfortable afternoon temperatures and cooler evenings, with no rain indicated through Tuesday.