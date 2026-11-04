Lake Charles, LA Weather Nov. 4-6: River Flood Warning

Photo: Country Herald

LAKE CHARLES, LA – A Flood Warning remains in effect along the Calcasieu River near White Oak Park in Calcasieu Parish through late Friday night, Nov. 6, with minor flooding already occurring and water levels expected to remain near flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, the river was measured at 2.1 feet Tuesday at 10:35 p.m., above the established flood stage of 2.0 feet. The river reached 2.4 feet during the preceding 24 hours.

Forecasters expect the Calcasieu River to fluctuate around flood stage, with a maximum level near 2.4 feet early Wednesday morning.

At a river stage of 2.0 feet, minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road occurs, according to the NWS flood statement. The warning specifically covers the Calcasieu River near White Oak Park, rather than all of Lake Charles or Calcasieu Parish.

The flood statement also identifies Glenmora, Oakdale, Oberlin, Kinder, White Oak Park and Salt Water Barrier among locations referenced in the broader Calcasieu River forecast.

Motorists are urged not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades. The Weather Service warns that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Despite the ongoing river flooding, the local forecast for Lake Charles calls for several days of dry weather.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees, followed by clear skies and a low around 54 Wednesday night.

Thursday will bring sunshine and a high near 77 degrees, while Friday is expected to reach approximately 80 degrees under sunny skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees. A 20% chance of showers returns after midnight Saturday night.

The Flood Warning remains in effect through late Friday night, and residents near the affected river corridor should continue monitoring updated river levels and National Weather Service statements as water levels fluctuate around flood stage.