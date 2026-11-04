New Orleans, LA Weather Nov. 4-8: 79° Wednesday With 40% Rain Chance Before 54° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Temperatures near 79 degrees and a 40% chance of afternoon showers are expected Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the New Orleans area before several days of sunshine give way to cooler weekend conditions, with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans/Baton Rouge, Wednesday will bring patchy fog before 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies. Showers are possible mainly before 2 p.m., with southwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will bring another period of patchy fog between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Otherwise, skies will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 63 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will feature sunshine and a high near 79 degrees. Northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm, while Thursday night temperatures will remain relatively mild, dropping to approximately 66 degrees.

Friday will remain partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and north winds around 5 mph. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night, with a low near 60 degrees.

A more noticeable cooling trend arrives Saturday, Nov. 7, as temperatures reach approximately 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected.

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy conditions and a low near 54 degrees, marking a 12-degree decline from Thursday night's forecast low.

Sunday will be cooler, with a high near 67 degrees and a slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny skies are otherwise expected, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low near 52 degrees Sunday night.

Looking ahead, Monday will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees, while Tuesday is expected to reach approximately 70 degrees.

Residents should expect a limited chance of showers Wednesday, generally dry conditions Thursday through Saturday, and cooler temperatures with a slight possibility of rain Sunday morning.