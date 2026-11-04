Arkansas Weather Nov. 5-8: 74° Thursday Sunshine Before 39° Weekend Nights as Cooler Air Arrives

Photo: Country Herald

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Little Rock area will see sunny skies and temperatures reaching 74 degrees Thursday, Nov. 5, before cooler weather arrives Friday and Saturday, bringing overnight lows into the upper 30s by the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees. West-northwest winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 46 degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring another sunny afternoon, with temperatures climbing to approximately 74 degrees. Calm winds will become southerly around 5 mph, making Thursday the warmest day in the immediate forecast.

Thursday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 50 degrees. Calm winds will become northerly near 5 mph after midnight.

Friday, Nov. 6, will remain sunny, although afternoon temperatures will cool to approximately 69 degrees. North winds will range from 5 to 10 mph as cooler air moves into the area.

Friday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low near 43 degrees, with north-northeast winds around 5 mph.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. North-northeast winds will remain around 5 mph.

Saturday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 39 degrees. North-northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and another low around 39 degrees Sunday night.

Temperatures will gradually recover early next week, with sunshine and a high near 68 degrees Monday, followed by a sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching approximately 71 degrees.

Residents can expect dry, sunny afternoons through much of the forecast period, with the most noticeable cooling arriving Friday night through Sunday morning.