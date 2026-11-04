Tulsa, OK Weather Nov. 5-8: 50% Thursday Rain Chance Before 41° Saturday Night as Cooler Air Arrives

Photo: Country Herald

TULSA, OK – Tulsa will see a 50% chance of showers Thursday, Nov. 5, followed by cooler temperatures and mostly dry conditions through the weekend. Afternoon highs will drop from the upper 60s Wednesday to around 60 degrees Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows reaching the lower 40s.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Northwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the afternoon, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 48 degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will begin mostly sunny before rain chances increase during the afternoon. Showers have a 50% chance of developing after noon, with temperatures reaching approximately 65 degrees. Calm winds will become northerly around 5 mph.

Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low near 46 degrees. A 20% chance of showers remains before midnight, with north winds around 5 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6, will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. North winds will range from 5 to 10 mph as cooler conditions settle across the Tulsa area.

Friday night will turn mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 44 degrees. North winds around 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will remain mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm winds will become northerly around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 41 degrees.

Sunday will bring sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees, followed by clear conditions and a low near 42 degrees Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to recover early next week, reaching approximately 68 degrees Monday and 69 degrees Tuesday under sunny skies.

The National Weather Service's hazardous weather outlook, issued at 2:33 a.m. CST Wednesday, indicates no hazardous weather is expected through Tuesday. A few showers remain possible Thursday, particularly across eastern Oklahoma.

Residents should expect a brief opportunity for rain Thursday before sunshine and gradually warming temperatures return early next week.