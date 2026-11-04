Northern Minnesota Weather Nov. 4-7: 90% Rain Before 28° Cold

Photo: Country Herald

DULUTH, MN – A stretch of rain, dense fog and gusty winds will give way to a sharp temperature drop in Duluth through Friday, Nov. 6, with temperatures falling from the lower 50s Wednesday to the upper 20s by Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, rain is expected Wednesday with a 90% chance of precipitation, patchy dense fog and a high near 52 degrees. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph.

The Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook identifies isolated minor flooding and ponding of water as possible in poorly drained areas across portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Rain will continue Wednesday night, mainly before 2 a.m., with a 90% chance of precipitation and additional rainfall between one-quarter and one-half inch possible. North winds could gust as high as 30 mph, while temperatures fall to around 41 degrees.

Thursday brings a transition toward colder, drier weather. A 30% chance of rain remains early in the morning before mostly cloudy skies take over. Temperatures will reach only 44 degrees, with north winds gusting to 25 mph.

By Thursday night, temperatures are expected to fall to around 30 degrees.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, but daytime temperatures will struggle to reach 39 degrees. Overnight lows will fall to approximately 28 degrees, the coldest temperature in the forecast period through Saturday.

The weekend offers a gradual recovery, with Saturday reaching 44 degrees under mostly sunny skies and Sunday climbing to around 48 degrees.

Residents should prepare for rain and reduced visibility Wednesday, gusty winds into Thursday, and a colder finish to the workweek before temperatures begin recovering over the weekend.