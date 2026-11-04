Memphis, TN Weather Nov. 5-8: 70° Thursday Sunshine Before 39° Saturday Night as Cooler Air Arrives

Photo: Country Herald

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis will see temperatures climb to around 70 degrees Thursday, Nov. 5, before cooler conditions bring afternoon highs into the upper 50s and overnight lows near 39 degrees by Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, Wednesday will begin mostly cloudy before skies gradually become sunny. Afternoon temperatures will reach approximately 67 degrees, with west winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will bring increasing cloud cover and a low near 49 degrees. Winds will remain calm overnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will feature mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees, making it the warmest day in the immediate forecast. Calm winds will become southwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling to approximately 50 degrees. Winds will become northerly around 5 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6, will remain mostly sunny, although temperatures will begin trending cooler. The afternoon high will reach approximately 65 degrees, with north winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low near 45 degrees, with north-northeast winds around 5 mph.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will see another drop in temperatures, with a forecast high near 58 degrees under mostly sunny skies. North-northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night will turn partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees, marking a significant change from Thursday's 70-degree afternoon high.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees, followed by another overnight low around 39 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures are expected to recover early next week, reaching approximately 64 degrees Monday and 68 degrees Tuesday under sunny skies.

Residents should expect predominantly dry conditions through the weekend, with the warmest weather Thursday before cooler afternoons and nights arrive Friday and Saturday.