Alabama Weather Nov. 4-8: 100% Rain Chance Wednesday With Thunderstorms Before 73° Sunshine and 39° Weekend Low

Photo: Country Herald

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Showers and thunderstorms will continue across Huntsville on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a 100% chance of precipitation before improving conditions bring sunshine and highs near 73 degrees Thursday and Friday. Cooler temperatures will follow, with overnight lows dropping to around 39 degrees Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected overnight, with a 90% chance of precipitation. South-southeast winds around 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers through 5 p.m. Temperatures will reach approximately 75 degrees, with south-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable during the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts between one-half and three-quarters of an inch are possible Wednesday.

Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy skies and patchy fog after 7 p.m., with temperatures falling to around 55 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will begin with areas of fog before 10 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees. Calm winds are expected.

Friday will remain sunny, with another high near 73 degrees. Mostly clear skies will follow Friday night as temperatures drop to approximately 45 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be mostly sunny with a high near 63 degrees, marking a 10-degree decrease from Friday's forecast high.

Saturday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 39 degrees.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny with a high near 63 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 38 degrees Sunday night.

Looking ahead, sunshine is expected Monday with a high near 66 degrees, followed by another sunny afternoon Tuesday with temperatures reaching approximately 69 degrees.

Residents should expect rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday afternoon, followed by improving weather Thursday and cooler nights over the weekend.