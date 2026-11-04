Northern Michigan Weather Nov 6: Friday Snow Chances, 30° Low

Photo: Country Herald

GAYLORD, MI – Rain will continue across Gaylord through Thursday night, Nov. 5, with precipitation chances reaching 100% before colder temperatures bring the possibility of rain and snow showers Friday and Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for Gaylord's Otsego County Airport, temperatures near 65 degrees Wednesday will fall into the 30s Thursday night as a period of wet weather gives way to colder conditions.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring a 60% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Temperatures will remain near 65 degrees, with south winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Showers will remain likely Wednesday night, mainly before 7 p.m., with a 60% precipitation chance and temperatures falling to approximately 46 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will remain cloudy, with showers likely mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with temperatures holding near 49 degrees and southwest winds around 10 mph.

Thursday night will bring the highest precipitation probability in the forecast, with a 100% chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Temperatures will fall to approximately 35 degrees as west winds around 10 mph turn northerly after midnight.

Friday, Nov. 6, will bring a transition toward colder conditions. Rain showers are likely before 4 p.m., followed by a chance of mixed rain and snow showers.

The precipitation chance is 60%, with a high near 42 degrees and north winds around 10 mph. The National Weather Service expects little or no snow accumulation.

Friday night, a 40% chance of precipitation continues, with mixed rain and snow showers possible before 10 p.m. and snow showers possible between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Temperatures will fall to approximately 30 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 45 degrees, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 49 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually recover early next week, with highs near 54 Monday and 53 Tuesday.

Gaylord residents should expect persistent rain through Thursday night, a chance of snow showers Friday and Friday night, and drier conditions returning over the weekend.