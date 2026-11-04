Northern Wisconsin Weather Nov. 4-7: 90% Rain Wednesday Before 31° Friday Night

Photo: Country Herald

GREEN BAY, WI – Rain, patchy fog and gusty winds will affect Green Bay through Thursday, Nov. 5, before temperatures fall into the lower 30s Friday night and sunshine returns Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, showers are expected Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a 90% chance of precipitation and temperatures reaching approximately 65 degrees. Cooler conditions will follow Thursday, with highs dropping into the 50s before overnight temperatures approach freezing later in the week.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 90% Rain Chance and Patchy Fog Showers are expected mainly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, with patchy fog possible before 9 a.m. and additional showers possible later in the day.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 65 degrees, with south winds of 8 to 11 mph and gusts reaching 22 mph.

New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday night will remain cloudy, with a 50% chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Temperatures will fall to approximately 46 degrees, with southwest wind gusts reaching 22 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 70% Rain Chance and 24 MPH Gusts Thursday will bring another round of showers, mainly before 3 p.m., followed by a chance of additional showers later in the afternoon.

The precipitation chance is 70%, with a high near 54 degrees.

Southwest winds of 6 to 13 mph will become northerly during the afternoon, with gusts reaching 24 mph.

Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. North winds of 10 to 14 mph could gust as high as 28 mph, while temperatures fall to approximately 36 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Temperatures and a 31° Low Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon.

Temperatures will reach approximately 46 degrees before falling to 31 degrees Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns Saturday will bring sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to approximately 33 degrees.

Sunday will bring additional sunshine and a high near 54 degrees.

Early Next Week: Temperatures Rebound Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Tuesday is expected to remain mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

Green Bay residents should expect wet conditions through Thursday, followed by colder nights Friday and Saturday and a return to drier, sunnier weather over the weekend.