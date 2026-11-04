Illinois-Kentucky Weather Nov. 4-8: 69° Thursday Before 34° Saturday Night as Sunshine Returns

Photo: Country Herald

PADUCAH, KY – Paducah will see improving weather Wednesday, Nov. 4, following early morning showers, with temperatures climbing to 69 degrees Thursday before cooler conditions bring overnight lows into the mid-30s this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, a 30% chance of showers remains overnight, mainly before 4 a.m. Cloudy skies will accompany temperatures near 62 degrees, with south-southwest winds around 6 mph.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. West-southwest winds will range from 5 to 9 mph as the early morning rain chances give way to drier conditions.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to approximately 45 degrees and light west-southwest winds.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees. Winds will remain relatively light, becoming west-southwest at 5 to 7 mph during the day.

Thursday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 45 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, will remain mostly sunny, although afternoon temperatures will cool to approximately 63 degrees. Calm winds will become north-northwest at 5 to 9 mph during the morning.

Friday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low near 38 degrees, with north winds of 5 to 7 mph becoming calm during the evening.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. North winds around 6 mph will develop after a calm start.

Saturday night temperatures will fall to approximately 34 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny conditions and a high near 61 degrees, followed by another overnight low around 34 degrees.

Looking ahead, Monday will be sunny with a high near 64 degrees, while Tuesday could reach 69 degrees under sunny skies.

Residents can expect the warmest afternoon Thursday, followed by cooler weekend temperatures and predominantly dry conditions through early next week.