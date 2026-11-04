La Crosse, WI Weather Nov. 4-7: 80% Rain Wednesday Before 29° Friday Night and Sunny Saturday

Photo: Country Herald

LA CROSSE, WI – La Crosse faces two days of showers Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4-5, with rain chances reaching 80% before temperatures fall to 29 degrees Friday night and sunshine returns Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wednesday will bring an 80% chance of showers, with temperatures near 57 degrees around noon before falling to approximately 52 degrees during the afternoon. South winds of 6 to 9 mph will become southwest in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 21 mph.

Rainfall amounts Wednesday are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Wednesday night will bring another 80% chance of showers, with rain expected mainly after midnight. Temperatures will fall to approximately 46 degrees, with southwest winds of 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will remain cloudy, with showers likely mainly before 2 p.m. The National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance of precipitation and a high near 53 degrees.

North winds of 6 to 10 mph could gust as high as 22 mph Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Thursday night will turn mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 36 degrees. North winds of 5 to 8 mph could gust to 21 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6, will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees. Temperatures will fall to approximately 29 degrees Friday night under mostly clear skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 51 degrees before falling to 35 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday will bring additional sunshine and a high near 56 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low around 36 degrees Sunday night.

The warming trend continues Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees. Tuesday is expected to remain sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Residents should expect showers through Thursday, followed by a colder Friday night and a dry, sunny weekend as temperatures gradually recover.