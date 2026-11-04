Ohio Valley Weather Nov. 4-7: 100% Rain Wednesday With 26 MPH Gusts Before 36° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

CINCINNATI, OH – Cincinnati faces widespread rain Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a 100% chance of precipitation, possible thunderstorms and wind gusts reaching 26 mph before cooler temperatures arrive later in the week and sunshine returns over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's forecast calls for rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with temperatures reaching approximately 67 degrees. South winds of 11 to 14 mph could produce gusts as high as 26 mph.

Rainfall amounts between one-half and three-quarters of an inch are possible Wednesday, making it the wettest day in the forecast period.

Rain is also likely overnight into Wednesday, with a 60% chance of precipitation and temperatures falling to approximately 62 degrees. South winds near 10 mph could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday night, Nov. 4, will bring improving conditions as rain chances decrease to 30% before 7 p.m. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 51 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will begin mostly cloudy before gradually turning sunny. Temperatures will reach approximately 65 degrees, with southwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph during the morning.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 46 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees. A slight chance of rain develops after 1 p.m., with precipitation chances remaining at 20%.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 39 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low around 36 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees before falling to 35 degrees Sunday night.

The National Weather Service forecasts additional sunshine Monday, with a high near 61 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low around 38 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday is expected to remain sunny, with temperatures climbing to approximately 65 degrees.

Cincinnati residents should expect the heaviest rainfall Wednesday, followed by improving conditions Thursday, a limited chance of showers Friday and a cooler, mostly dry weekend.