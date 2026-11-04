Upper Peninsula Weather Nov. 5-7: 40 MPH Gusts Thursday Before Rain-Snow Mix and 32° Friday Night

Photo: Country Herald

MARQUETTE, MI – Marquette faces a sharp weather change Thursday, Nov. 5, as widespread rain, falling temperatures and wind gusts reaching 40 mph bring the possibility of mixed rain and snow before drier conditions return Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Marquette, showers will continue Wednesday before stronger winds and colder air arrive Thursday. Precipitation chances will reach 90% Thursday and Thursday night, with temperatures falling from the lower 60s Wednesday into the 30s by early Friday.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring an 80% chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m., with patchy fog possible before 3 p.m. Temperatures will reach approximately 63 degrees, with south winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with showers likely mainly after 4 a.m. Temperatures will fall to approximately 47 degrees, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring the strongest winds in the forecast. Showers are expected as temperatures fall to approximately 42 degrees by 4 p.m.

West winds of 10 to 20 mph will become northerly at 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon, with gusts reaching 40 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 90%, with new rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night will remain breezy, with rain showers before 1 a.m., followed by rain that could mix with snow showers.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 34 degrees, with north winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts reaching 40 mph. The precipitation chance remains at 90%.

Friday, Nov. 6, will bring a 40% chance of precipitation, including possible rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. and rain showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Temperatures will reach approximately 42 degrees before falling to 32 degrees Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will bring sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low around 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 50 degrees. Monday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees.

Marquette residents should expect the strongest winds and greatest precipitation chances Thursday into Thursday night, followed by a possible rain-snow mix Friday morning and improving conditions over the weekend.