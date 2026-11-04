Jackson, MS Weather Nov. 4-8: 77° Sunshine Thursday and Friday Before 41° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

JACKSON, MS – Jackson will see showers and possible thunderstorms give way to sunshine Wednesday, Nov. 4, before temperatures reach 77 degrees Thursday and Friday. Cooler conditions will arrive over the weekend, with overnight lows falling into the lower 40s.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, showers are likely overnight, with a 70% chance of precipitation. A thunderstorm is also possible before 4 a.m., followed by additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are expected, except potentially higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday will begin cloudy before skies gradually clear, with a high near 76 degrees. A 30% chance of showers remains, mainly before 7 a.m. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph.

Patchy fog could develop after midnight Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to approximately 49 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will begin with patchy fog before 7 a.m., followed by sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees. Northeast winds will remain light, around 5 mph.

Friday will bring another sunny afternoon with temperatures near 77 degrees. North winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph during the morning, becoming north-northwest.

A cooler pattern will develop Friday night, with temperatures falling to around 46 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will remain mostly sunny, although afternoon temperatures will reach only 69 degrees. North-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low near 41 degrees, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with temperatures dropping to around 39 degrees.

Looking ahead, sunshine is expected Monday with a high near 69 degrees, followed by a high near 73 degrees Tuesday.

Residents should expect improving conditions after Wednesday morning's rain, with two warm, sunny afternoons before cooler weekend nights.