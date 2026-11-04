Shreveport, LA Weather Nov. 5-8: 73° Thursday Sunshine Before 44° Saturday Night and Rain Chances

Photo: Country Herald

SHREVEPORT, LA – Shreveport will experience several days of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, before cooler weekend conditions bring overnight lows into the 40s and a slight chance of showers Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the afternoon, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 47 degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees, making it the warmest afternoon in the immediate forecast. Calm winds are expected throughout the day.

Thursday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 53 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, will remain sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will develop Friday night as temperatures drop to around 48 degrees.

A cooler pattern will arrive Saturday, Nov. 7, with partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. That represents a 7-degree decrease from Thursday's forecast high.

Saturday night will bring mostly cloudy conditions and a low near 44 degrees. The National Weather Service indicates a 20% chance of showers after midnight.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 66 degrees before falling to around 42 degrees Sunday night under mostly clear skies.

The extended forecast shows sunshine continuing Monday with a high near 68 degrees and a nighttime low around 43 degrees. Tuesday is expected to remain sunny, with temperatures climbing to approximately 71 degrees.

Residents can expect predominantly dry weather through Saturday afternoon, followed by a limited opportunity for overnight showers and cooler nighttime temperatures through the weekend.