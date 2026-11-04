Iowa-Illinois Weather Nov. 4-7: 25 MPH Gusts Wednesday Before 50% Thursday Rain, 32° Friday Night

Photo: Country Herald

DAVENPORT, IA – Gusty winds, scattered rain chances and falling overnight temperatures will affect the Davenport area Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, before sunshine returns for the weekend and temperatures climb into the 60s early next week.

The National Weather Service Quad Cities office forecasts a 30% chance of showers Wednesday, with winds gusting as high as 25 mph. Rain chances increase to 50% Thursday before overnight temperatures fall to approximately 32 degrees Friday night.

The forecast is for an area approximately 3 miles south-southeast of Davenport.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 30% Rain Chance and 25 MPH Gusts Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers is forecast, mainly before noon.

West winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 46 degrees.

Southwest winds around 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph overnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 50% Rain Chance With Temperatures Near 56° Thursday will bring another opportunity for rain, with a 50% chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m.

Temperatures will reach approximately 56 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

West winds of 5 to 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 42 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: Partly Sunny Before 32° Overnight Low Friday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 32 degrees.

That will be the coldest overnight temperature in the forecast period, reaching the freezing mark before the weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns With a 52° High Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 52 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling to approximately 35 degrees.

The dry conditions will continue into Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine and a 58° High Sunday will bring sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees.

Clear conditions are expected Sunday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 36 degrees.

Looking Ahead: Quad Cities Temperatures Reach 63° Monday and 64° Tuesday Monday, Nov. 9, will be sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Monday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures falling to approximately 41 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, will continue the sunny pattern, with temperatures reaching approximately 64 degrees.

For Davenport residents, the primary weather changes will be Wednesday's gusty winds, Thursday's increased shower chances and Friday night's near-freezing temperatures. Sunshine and gradually warmer afternoons are expected through the weekend and into early next week.