Central Indiana Weather Nov. 4-7: 90% Rain Chance Wednesday Before Temperatures Fall to 34° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Rain and gusty winds are expected across Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 4, before cooler temperatures arrive later in the week, bringing overnight lows into the 30s by the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis forecasts a 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph early in the day. Afternoon temperatures should reach approximately 68 degrees before a cooling trend develops Thursday through Saturday.

The agency's Hazardous Weather Outlook, issued at 3:50 a.m. EST Wednesday, also indicates that an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out through the early afternoon. Lightning is the primary hazard identified with any storm.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Rain, Gusty Winds and Isolated Thunder Possible Showers are expected mainly before 11 a.m., with a high near 68 degrees.

South winds of 11 to 14 mph will become west-southwest during the afternoon. Gusts could reach 29 mph.

Rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch are possible.

The National Weather Service reports that isolated thunderstorms remain possible through the early afternoon, although no widespread severe weather is indicated in the outlook.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 49 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Temperatures Drop to 62° Thursday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 62 degrees.

Southwest winds of 7 to 13 mph could gust to 23 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low near 46 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Air Arrives Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.

Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph could gust to 18 mph.

Friday night temperatures are expected to fall to approximately 38 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns, Low Near 34° Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees.

Northwest winds of 5 to 7 mph are expected.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 34 degrees Saturday night, making it the coldest night in the supplied forecast through the weekend.

Indianapolis Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Showers, isolated thunder possible, high 68°. Rain chance 90%. Gusts near 29 mph. Low 49° overnight.

Showers, isolated thunder possible, high 68°. Rain chance 90%. Gusts near 29 mph. Low 49° overnight. Thursday, Nov. 5: Partly sunny, high 62°. Gusts up to 23 mph. Low 46° overnight.

Partly sunny, high 62°. Gusts up to 23 mph. Low 46° overnight. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly cloudy, high 56°. Gusts up to 18 mph. Low 38° overnight.

Mostly cloudy, high 56°. Gusts up to 18 mph. Low 38° overnight. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 53°. Low 34° overnight.

Mostly sunny, high 53°. Low 34° overnight. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 58°. Mostly clear overnight, low 35°.

Looking Ahead: Sunshine and 65° by Tuesday Temperatures are expected to recover early next week.

Monday, Nov. 9, will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low near 40.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, brings sunshine and a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service does not anticipate additional hazardous weather from Thursday through Tuesday in its Nov. 4 outlook.

Indianapolis residents should expect Wednesday's rain and gusty winds to give way to several cooler days, with the coldest overnight temperatures arriving Saturday before a gradual warmup early next week.