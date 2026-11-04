Nebraska-Iowa Weather Nov. 4-8: 22 MPH Gusts, 34° Friday Low

Photo: Country Herald

OMAHA, NE – Cooler temperatures, gusty northwest winds and isolated rain chances will affect the Omaha area Wednesday, Nov. 4, before drier weather returns and temperatures climb into the 60s by Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Omaha forecasts a high near 52 degrees Wednesday, with northwest wind gusts reaching 22 mph and a 20% chance of showers before 7 a.m.

Temperatures will remain near the lower 50s through Friday before falling to approximately 34 degrees Friday night.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 52° High and 22 MPH Wind Gusts Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees and west-northwest winds of 10 to 13 mph.

Wind gusts could reach 22 mph, while the chance of showers before 7 a.m. remains at 20%.

Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 43 degrees.

A slight chance of showers returns after 5 a.m. Thursday, with a 20% precipitation probability and wind gusts reaching 17 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 20% Shower Chance Before 39° Overnight Thursday brings another mostly cloudy day, with a high near 52 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m.

Northwest winds of 8 to 10 mph could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 39 degrees as north winds decrease to 3 to 7 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6: Sunshine Returns Before 34° Overnight Low Friday marks a transition toward drier weather, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees.

Light north winds are expected throughout the day.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 34 degrees and calm winds.

That will be the coldest overnight temperature in the forecast through the weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly Sunny With Temperatures Reaching 55° Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees.

Winds will remain light and variable.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to approximately 39 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine and 60° Temperatures Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 60 degrees.

Light west-southwest winds are expected.

Sunday night will be clear, with a low near 42 degrees and calm winds becoming southerly around 5 mph after midnight.

Omaha Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Mostly cloudy, high 52°. A 20% chance of early showers, with gusts up to 22 mph. Low 43°.

Mostly cloudy, high 52°. A 20% chance of early showers, with gusts up to 22 mph. Low 43°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly cloudy, high 52°. A 20% chance of morning showers. Low 39°.

Mostly cloudy, high 52°. A 20% chance of morning showers. Low 39°. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly sunny, high 52°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 34°.

Mostly sunny, high 52°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 34°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 55°. Mostly clear overnight, low 39°.

Mostly sunny, high 55°. Mostly clear overnight, low 39°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 60°. Clear overnight, low 42°.

Looking Ahead: Omaha Temperatures Reach 66° Monday The warming trend will continue Monday, Nov. 9, with sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

South winds of 5 to 7 mph will become westerly during the afternoon.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low near 44 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, will remain sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and light, variable winds.

For Omaha residents, the main weather changes will be Wednesday's gusty winds and limited shower chances, followed by colder nights Thursday and Friday before sunshine and warmer temperatures return through the weekend and early next week.