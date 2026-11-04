Cleveland, OH Weather Nov. 4-7: Rain Wednesday With 31 MPH Gusts Before 70% Friday Showers and Cooler Air

Photo: Country Herald

CLEVELAND, OH – Rain and gusty winds are expected across Cleveland on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with precipitation chances reaching 100% and wind gusts as high as 31 mph before a cooler, unsettled pattern continues into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland forecasts a high near 70 degrees Wednesday, followed by rain Wednesday night and another period of showers Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to fall steadily through the end of the week, with Saturday's high reaching approximately 52 degrees and overnight lows dropping to 39 degrees.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 100% Rain Chance and 31 MPH Wind Gusts Rain is expected mainly after noon Wednesday, with a high near 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 100% chance of precipitation, with rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch possible.

South winds of 11 to 18 mph could produce gusts as high as 31 mph.

Rain will continue Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 55 degrees overnight.

South winds of 9 to 17 mph will become southwest after midnight, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Additional rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch is possible Wednesday night.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunshine Returns Before Another Rain Chance Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees.

Southwest winds of 9 to 17 mph are expected.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, with a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m.

The precipitation chance is 20%, with temperatures falling to approximately 48 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: 70% Rain Chance and Cooler Temperatures Friday will be mostly cloudy, with showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 70% chance of precipitation and a high near 57 degrees.

Southwest winds of 6 to 10 mph are expected, with rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.

Showers remain likely Friday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with another 70% precipitation chance.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 42 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Showers Continue Before 39° Overnight Low Saturday brings another chance of wet weather, with showers likely mainly before 1 p.m.

The precipitation chance is 60%, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 52 degrees.

Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 39 degrees.

That represents a 31-degree difference between Wednesday's expected afternoon high of 70 degrees and Saturday night's forecast low.

Cleveland Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Rain, high 70°. Precipitation chance 100%, wind gusts up to 31 mph. Rain overnight, low 55°.

Rain, high 70°. Precipitation chance 100%, wind gusts up to 31 mph. Rain overnight, low 55°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly sunny, high 64°. Slight chance of showers overnight, low 48°.

Mostly sunny, high 64°. Slight chance of showers overnight, low 48°. Friday, Nov. 6: Showers likely, high 57°. Rain chance 70%. Showers likely overnight, low 42°.

Showers likely, high 57°. Rain chance 70%. Showers likely overnight, low 42°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Showers likely before 1 p.m., high 52°. Rain chance 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, low 39°.

Showers likely before 1 p.m., high 52°. Rain chance 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, low 39°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, high 53°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 40°.

Looking Ahead: Cleveland Sunshine Returns Sunday, Temperatures Recover Tuesday Conditions are expected to improve Sunday, Nov. 8, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 40 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 9, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 41 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

For Cleveland residents, Wednesday's widespread rain and gusty winds will be followed by a brief Thursday improvement, additional showers Friday and Saturday, and a return to drier weather Sunday into early next week.