Louisville, KY Weather Nov. 4-7: 90% Rain Chance Wednesday With Up to 1 Inch Before 36° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

LOUISVILLE, KY – Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected across Louisville on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a 90% chance of rain and precipitation amounts between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch before cooler, drier weather arrives for the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Louisville forecasts a high near 70 degrees Wednesday, with south winds of 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest during the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

The wet weather is expected to end Wednesday afternoon, followed by several days of sunshine and a gradual decline in temperatures. Overnight lows could reach 36 degrees by Saturday night.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 90% Rain Chance, Thunderstorms Possible Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 3 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a slight chance of showers between 3 and 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 90% chance of precipitation, with rainfall amounts between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch possible.

Wednesday's high will reach approximately 70 degrees.

South winds of 9 to 16 mph will shift southwest during the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night brings mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle before 1 a.m., with temperatures falling to approximately 50 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunshine Returns, High Near 66° Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Southwest winds of 5 to 9 mph are expected.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 46 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Air Arrives With High Near 62° Friday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 62 degrees.

Temperatures will continue falling Friday night, reaching approximately 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine and 56° Before 36° Overnight Low Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

That represents a 14-degree decline from Wednesday's expected high of 70 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 36 degrees.

Louisville Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Showers and possible thunderstorms, high 70°. Rain chance 90%, with three-quarters to 1 inch possible. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Low 50° overnight.

Showers and possible thunderstorms, high 70°. Rain chance 90%, with three-quarters to 1 inch possible. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Low 50° overnight. Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny, high 66°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 46°.

Sunny, high 66°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 46°. Friday, Nov. 6: Partly sunny, high 62°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 40°.

Partly sunny, high 62°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 40°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 56°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 36°.

Mostly sunny, high 56°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 36°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 59°. Mostly clear overnight, low 36°.

Looking Ahead: Louisville Temperatures Recover to 66° Tuesday The dry weather pattern is expected to continue into early next week.

Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 59 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 9, will be sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Clear skies continue Monday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 39 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, brings another sunny day, with a high near 66 degrees.

For Louisville residents, Wednesday's rainfall and possible thunderstorms will be the primary weather concern before conditions turn drier and cooler, with sunshine returning Thursday and overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s over the weekend.