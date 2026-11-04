Oklahoma City, OK Weather Nov. 5-8: 50% Rain Chance Thursday Before 44° Night and Sunny Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City could see showers Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, before temperatures fall into the lower 40s overnight and mostly sunny conditions return for the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Norman forecasts a 50% chance of showers Thursday afternoon, with temperatures reaching approximately 62 degrees. A shift toward northerly winds Thursday night will accompany cooler conditions, with gusts potentially reaching 20 mph.

The rain chance follows a sunny Wednesday, when afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 66 degrees.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunshine and 66° Before Thursday Rain Chances Wednesday will be sunny across Oklahoma City, with a high near 66 degrees.

West winds around 5 mph will become light and variable during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling to approximately 50 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 50% Rain Chance During Afternoon Thursday brings partly sunny skies and a 50% chance of showers after noon.

Temperatures are expected to reach approximately 62 degrees, with south winds of 5 to 11 mph becoming northerly during the afternoon.

The chance of showers decreases to 20% before midnight Thursday night.

Skies will become partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 44 degrees.

North winds of 6 to 13 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph overnight.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Temperatures and Returning Sunshine Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

That represents an 8-degree decline from Wednesday's expected high.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 43 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns With High Near 59° Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 59 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 43 degrees.

Oklahoma City Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunny, high 66°. Mostly clear overnight, low 50°.

Sunny, high 66°. Mostly clear overnight, low 50°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Partly sunny, high 62°. Showers possible after noon, 50% chance. Low 44° overnight, with northerly gusts up to 20 mph.

Partly sunny, high 62°. Showers possible after noon, 50% chance. Low 44° overnight, with northerly gusts up to 20 mph. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly sunny, high 58°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 43°.

Mostly sunny, high 58°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 43°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 59°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 43°.

Mostly sunny, high 59°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 43°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 64°. Clear overnight, low 44°.

Looking Ahead: Oklahoma City Warms to 69° by Tuesday Temperatures are expected to climb again early next week.

Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 64 degrees, followed by clear skies and a low around 44 degrees overnight.

Monday, Nov. 9, will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Mostly clear skies continue Monday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 48 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, brings another sunny day, with a high near 69 degrees.

For Oklahoma City residents, Thursday afternoon presents the primary rain opportunity in the supplied forecast, followed by cooler nights and a return to mostly sunny weather through the weekend and early next week.