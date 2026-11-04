Fort Wayne, IN Weather Nov. 4-7: 80% Rain Chance Wednesday With 30 MPH Gusts Before 34° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

FORT WAYNE, IN – Rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures will affect Fort Wayne from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, before drier weather returns for the weekend and overnight temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana forecasts an 80% chance of rain Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 69 degrees and south winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures will decline through the remainder of the week, reaching a low near 34 degrees Saturday night as sunshine returns.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 80% Rain Chance and 30 MPH Gusts Showers are expected Wednesday, mainly before 3 p.m., with a high near 69 degrees.

South winds around 15 mph could gust as high as 30 mph. The National Weather Service forecasts rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch.

Showers are also likely overnight into Wednesday morning, particularly after 5 a.m., with a 60% precipitation chance and gusts reaching 30 mph.

Wednesday night will become mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 50 degrees.

A 10% chance of showers remains before 7 p.m., with southwest wind gusts reaching 20 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 60° High With Gusts Up to 25 MPH Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 46 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers is forecast after 1 a.m., with west winds around 5 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6: 50% Shower Chance Before 38° Overnight Friday will bring another opportunity for rain, with a 50% chance of showers.

Temperatures will reach approximately 53 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 38 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns Before 34° Overnight Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 34 degrees, the lowest temperature in the forecast through the weekend.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine and a 54° High Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 35 degrees.

Looking Ahead: Fort Wayne Warms Into the Upper 50s and Lower 60s Monday, Nov. 9, will bring sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low near 40 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, will remain sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 61 degrees.

For Fort Wayne residents, the primary weather changes will be Wednesday's widespread showers and gusty winds, followed by cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday and overnight lows in the mid-30s during the weekend. Drier weather and gradually warmer afternoons are expected early next week.