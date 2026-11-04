Des Moines, IA Weather Nov. 4-8: 23 MPH Gusts Before 32° Friday Night and 60° Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

DES MOINES, IA – Gusty northwest winds, occasional shower chances and cooler overnight temperatures will affect Des Moines through Friday, Nov. 6, before sunshine returns and afternoon temperatures climb to 60 degrees Sunday and 66 degrees Monday.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines forecasts a high near 52 degrees Wednesday, Nov. 4, with west winds gusting as high as 23 mph and a 20% chance of morning showers.

Rain chances increase to 40% Thursday before temperatures fall to approximately 32 degrees Friday night, the coldest overnight reading in the forecast.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 23 MPH Gusts and 20% Morning Shower Chance Wednesday will remain cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees.

West winds of 11 to 14 mph could gust as high as 23 mph. A 20% chance of showers is forecast before 8 a.m.

Wednesday night will remain cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 45 degrees.

A 20% chance of showers returns after 4 a.m., with west winds around 10 mph and gusts reaching 18 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 40% Rain Chance Before 42° Overnight Thursday will bring a 40% chance of showers, mainly between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Temperatures will reach approximately 54 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Northwest winds around 10 mph could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 42 degrees as north winds decrease to 5 to 8 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6: Sunshine Returns Before 32° Overnight Low Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 32 degrees Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

The near-freezing overnight low will mark the coldest temperature in the forecast period.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly Sunny With a 54° High Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

Mostly clear conditions are expected Saturday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 37 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine and Temperatures Reach 60° Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Clear skies will continue Sunday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 39 degrees.

Looking Ahead: Des Moines Warms to 66° Monday Monday, Nov. 9, will bring sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

Monday night will remain clear, with temperatures falling to approximately 43 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, will continue the dry and sunny pattern, with a high near 65 degrees.

For Des Moines residents, the main weather changes will be Wednesday's gusty winds, Thursday's increased shower chances and Friday night's near-freezing temperatures. Sunshine and a gradual warming trend are expected through the weekend, with highs reaching the mid-60s early next week.