Milwaukee, WI Weather Nov. 4-7: Rain Chances Continue Through Thursday Before 35° Friday Night and Weekend Sunshine

Photo: Country Herald

MILWAUKEE, WI – Rain chances will continue across Milwaukee through Thursday, Nov. 5, before cooler air arrives Friday, bringing wind gusts as high as 25 mph and overnight temperatures falling into the middle 30s ahead of a sunny Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan forecasts a 50% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a decline in temperatures from 63 degrees Wednesday to 49 degrees Friday.

An official Hazardous Weather Outlook issued at 1 a.m. CST Wednesday also indicates isolated thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday night across portions of east-central, south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.

The outlook does not identify additional hazardous weather for Thursday through Tuesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Rain Chances and Isolated Thunder Possible Milwaukee will remain cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 63 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

South winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected throughout the day.

Wednesday night will remain cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 46 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of rain after 4 a.m., while southwest winds around 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible through Wednesday night, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 50% Rain Chance Before Temperatures Fall to 39° Thursday brings another round of possible rain, with a 50% precipitation chance.

Cloudy skies will continue, with a high near 55 degrees.

Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will shift northwest during the afternoon.

Thursday night will remain cloudy, with a 50% chance of rain before midnight.

Temperatures are expected to fall to approximately 39 degrees, with north winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Friday, Nov. 6: 25 MPH Wind Gusts and High Near 49° Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 49 degrees.

North winds of 15 to 20 mph could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

A slight chance of rain remains, with precipitation probability dropping to 20%.

Friday night will become partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 35 degrees.

Northwest winds will decrease to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns After Cooler Nights Saturday brings sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Northwest winds around 5 mph are expected.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 37 degrees.

Milwaukee Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Cloudy, high 63°. Rain chance 50%, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 46° overnight, gusts up to 25 mph.

Cloudy, high 63°. Rain chance 50%, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 46° overnight, gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday, Nov. 5: Cloudy, high 55°. Rain chance 50%. Low 39° overnight.

Cloudy, high 55°. Rain chance 50%. Low 39° overnight. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly cloudy and breezy, high 49°. Rain chance 20%, wind gusts up to 25 mph. Low 35° overnight.

Mostly cloudy and breezy, high 49°. Rain chance 20%, wind gusts up to 25 mph. Low 35° overnight. Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunny, high 50°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 37°.

Sunny, high 50°. Partly cloudy overnight, low 37°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 53°. Mostly clear overnight, low 38°.

Looking Ahead: Milwaukee Temperatures Recover to 57° Monday The cooler weather will gradually moderate early next week.

Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 53 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 38 degrees overnight.

Monday, Nov. 9, will be sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 57 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 43 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, is expected to remain sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

For Milwaukee residents, the main weather changes will be lingering rain chances through Thursday, breezy and cooler conditions Friday, and a return to sunshine over the weekend as temperatures gradually recover early next week.