State College, PA Weather Nov. 4-8: 74° Wednesday Before 100% Rain Chance Tonight, 36° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

STATE COLLEGE, PA – Temperatures reaching the mid-70s Wednesday, Nov. 4, will give way to widespread rain Wednesday night and Thursday before cooler weather settles into State College through the weekend, with overnight temperatures eventually dropping into the 30s.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 74 degrees Wednesday, followed by a 100% chance of rain Wednesday night and a 70% chance Thursday.

Temperatures will gradually decline after Thursday, reaching a low near 36 degrees Saturday night and approximately 32 degrees Sunday night.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 74° High Before 100% Rain Chance Tonight Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees.

Calm winds will become southerly at 5 to 9 mph during the morning.

Rain is expected mainly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, with a 100% chance of precipitation and temperatures falling to approximately 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch overnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 70% Rain Chance With Temperatures Near 72° Rain will remain likely Thursday, particularly before 1 p.m., with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures will reach approximately 72 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies.

Southwest winds of 6 to 9 mph are expected, with additional rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth inch possible.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 47 degrees and calm winds.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Air Arrives With a 66° High Friday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

Light and variable winds are expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 42 degrees Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 30% Rain Chance Before 36° Overnight Low Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

A 30% chance of rain is forecast before 1 p.m.

Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 36 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Partly Sunny With a 56° High Before 32° Overnight Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 32 degrees Sunday night under partly cloudy skies, marking the coldest overnight temperature in the forecast period.

Looking Ahead: Near-Freezing Nights Continue Into Monday Monday, Nov. 9, will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with another low near 32 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees.

For State College residents, the primary weather changes will be widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by a gradual cooldown and near-freezing overnight temperatures Sunday and Monday nights.