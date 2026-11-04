Central Illinois Weather Nov. 4-7: 63° Wednesday Before 33° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

CHAMPAIGN, IL – Rain chances will diminish Wednesday, Nov. 4, across Champaign as temperatures begin a gradual decline toward the weekend, with overnight lows expected to reach the lower 30s by Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois, Champaign has a 30% chance of rain Wednesday, mainly before 7 a.m., followed by patchy drizzle after 8 a.m. Temperatures are forecast to reach 63 degrees before cooler conditions arrive later in the week.

The forecast follows a hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday, Nov. 3, covering central, east-central and southeastern Illinois. The outlook indicated thunderstorms were possible through Tuesday evening, with a low probability of severe weather. A few storms could produce wind gusts exceeding 50 mph.

The same outlook noted south winds gusting between 35 and 40 mph Tuesday afternoon, potentially creating difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. Those hazards were associated with Tuesday's weather, not the subsequent weekend forecast.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Rain Chances and Gusty Winds Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Rain is possible mainly before 7 a.m., with patchy drizzle afterward.

West-southwest winds of 11 to 15 mph could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with patchy drizzle possible before 10 p.m. Temperatures will fall to approximately 46 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly Cloudy and 61° Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees.

West-southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night temperatures will drop to approximately 44 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Air Arrives Friday will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees.

Northwest winds of 8 to 10 mph could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 34 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine With a 33° Overnight Low Saturday will bring sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 33 degrees, just above the freezing mark.

Sunday will bring additional sunshine and a high near 58 degrees.

Early Next Week: Temperatures Return to the 60s Monday, Nov. 9, will be sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Tuesday is forecast to reach approximately 66 degrees under sunny skies.

Residents should expect Wednesday's remaining rain chances to give way to cooler, drier weather, followed by chilly weekend nights and a gradual warmup early next week.