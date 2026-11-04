Western Michigan Weather Nov. 4-7: 100% Rain Chance Wednesday, 30 MPH Gusts Before 34° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Several rounds of rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures are expected across Grand Rapids from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, before drier weather arrives for the weekend and overnight temperatures fall into the 30s.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids forecasts a 100% chance of rain Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 70 degrees and south winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Rain chances will continue Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop sharply, with overnight lows approaching 34 degrees by Saturday night.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 100% Rain Chance, 70° High and 30 MPH Gusts Wednesday will bring showers throughout Grand Rapids, with a high near 70 degrees.

South winds of 11 to 13 mph could gust as high as 30 mph. The National Weather Service forecasts rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch.

Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to approximately 49 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers is forecast before 4 a.m. and again after 5 a.m., with southwest wind gusts reaching 25 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 60% Rain Chance Before 38 MPH Overnight Gusts Thursday will be cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees and showers becoming more likely after 5 p.m.

The chance of precipitation is 60%, with southwest winds gusting as high as 28 mph.

Rain chances increase to 80% Thursday night, with showers expected mainly before 7 p.m.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 41 degrees as winds shift toward the northwest. Gusts could reach 38 mph during the evening.

Friday, Nov. 6: 40% Shower Chance Before 35° Overnight Friday will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees and a 40% chance of showers.

Temperatures will fall to approximately 35 degrees Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies continuing.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns Before 34° Overnight Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to approximately 34 degrees, the lowest temperature in the forecast through the weekend.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Dry Weather Continues With a 55° High Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 38 degrees.

The warming trend will continue Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees, followed by a high near 61 degrees Tuesday.

For Grand Rapids residents, the most significant changes will be Wednesday's widespread rain, Thursday night's potentially stronger wind gusts and the arrival of much cooler overnight temperatures before a drier weekend.