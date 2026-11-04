Missouri-Kansas Weather Nov. 5-8: Kansas City Faces Chilly 37° Friday Night, 61° Sunshine Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

MISSOURI-KANSAS — Chilly November mornings and gray skies will give way to sunshine across Kansas City this weekend, but temperatures could dip to 37 degrees Friday night before a warmer pattern develops Sunday.

The temperature change will bring a noticeable autumn chill to the Kansas City metropolitan area, especially during evening activities and early morning commutes.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures should recover to approximately 61 degrees, followed by even warmer conditions early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, dry weather is expected through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with daytime highs climbing toward 67 degrees Monday.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunshine Breaks Through With Highs Near 56° Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 56 degrees across Kansas City.

West-northwest winds of 5 to 9 mph will accompany the afternoon, keeping conditions relatively cool despite the sunshine.

The dry weather should provide an opportunity for residents to finish outdoor chores, clear fallen leaves and prepare yards for colder November temperatures.

Clouds return Thursday night, with temperatures falling toward 44 degrees.

North-northwest winds around 6 mph are expected.

Friday, Nov. 6: Temperatures Fall Toward 37° After Sunset Friday brings partly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 54 degrees.

The bigger change arrives Friday night, when temperatures drop toward 37 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

That represents a 17-degree difference between Friday's afternoon high and nighttime low.

While temperatures will approach freezing, the National Weather Service forecast does not indicate a freeze, snow or icy road conditions.

Residents heading out Friday evening should keep jackets ready as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns Before Another Chilly Night Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees.

The dry conditions should favor weekend errands, outdoor activities and travel throughout the Kansas City area.

Temperatures fall toward 39 degrees Saturday night under mostly clear skies.

Although chilly, the expected low remains above freezing.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Temperatures Rebound to 61° Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 61 degrees.

That represents a 7-degree increase from Friday's expected high and marks the beginning of a warmer stretch.

Clear skies continue Sunday night, with temperatures falling toward 41 degrees.

The warming trend strengthens Monday, when highs are expected to reach 67 degrees.

Kansas City Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Mostly cloudy, high 57°. West winds gusting to 20 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 43°.

Mostly cloudy, high 57°. West winds gusting to 20 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 43°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly sunny, high 56°. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 44°.

Mostly sunny, high 56°. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 44°. Friday, Nov. 6: Partly sunny, high 54°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low 37°.

Partly sunny, high 54°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low 37°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 55°. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 39°.

Mostly sunny, high 55°. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 39°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 61°. Clear Sunday night, low 41°.

Looking Ahead: Kansas City Warms to 67° by Monday The National Weather Service expects sunshine Monday, Nov. 9, with temperatures reaching approximately 67 degrees.

Monday night brings clear skies and a low near 45 degrees.

Tuesday continues the mild pattern, with sunshine and another high near 67 degrees.

The warmer afternoons could offer additional opportunities for fall cleanup before colder weather becomes more common later in November.

Although the seasonal transition toward winter continues, the supplied Kansas City forecast does not indicate snowfall, freezing temperatures or significant precipitation through Tuesday.

For now, Kansas City residents should prepare for the coldest night of this forecast period Friday, followed by a sunny weekend and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s early next week.

Are you ready for Kansas City's chilly Friday night, or looking forward to the warmer Sunday and Monday afternoons? Tell Country Herald what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood.