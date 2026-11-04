Missouri-Illinois Weather Nov. 5-8: St. Louis Hits 65° Thursday Before Temperatures Fall to 37° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

MISSOURI-ILLINOIS — Bright sunshine and temperatures reaching 65 degrees Thursday will give the St. Louis area a pleasant November afternoon before colder nights settle across the Mississippi River region this weekend.

Temperatures could fall to approximately 37 degrees by Saturday night, creating a 28-degree difference from Thursday's expected afternoon high.

The changing weather pattern will bring cooler mornings, but little threat of rain through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, dry conditions are expected through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with afternoon temperatures gradually recovering after the weekend.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunshine Returns With Highs Near 65° Thursday brings sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees across the St. Louis forecast area.

West winds of 6 to 9 mph will accompany the mild afternoon, offering favorable conditions for outdoor activities and fall yard cleanup.

Residents hoping to finish seasonal chores before colder weather arrives should find Thursday particularly useful.

Clouds increase Thursday night, with temperatures falling toward 48 degrees.

Northwest winds of 3 to 6 mph will accompany the cooling trend.

Friday, Nov. 6: Temperatures Fall Into the 50s Friday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 57 degrees.

That represents an 8-degree decrease from Thursday's expected high.

The more noticeable change arrives Friday night, when temperatures fall toward 39 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Residents attending evening events should prepare for a brisk November night.

Although temperatures approach freezing, the supplied forecast does not indicate frost, freezing temperatures or winter precipitation.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 56° Afternoon Before 37° Nighttime Low Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 56 degrees.

The afternoon should remain dry, allowing outdoor recreation and weekend travel without significant weather disruptions indicated.

However, temperatures fall toward 37 degrees Saturday night.

That represents a 19-degree decrease from Saturday afternoon and a 28-degree difference from Thursday's expected high.

The colder conditions could be especially noticeable for residents leaving evening activities.

Keep jackets nearby and consider bringing sensitive potted plants indoors if colder conditions develop in future forecasts.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine Returns With Temperatures Near 61° Sunday brings sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees.

The warmer afternoon marks the beginning of a gradual temperature recovery across the St. Louis area.

Sunday night remains clear, with temperatures falling toward 39 degrees.

The dry weather pattern continues into Monday, with sunshine and a high near 66 degrees.

St. Louis Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Mostly cloudy, high 60°. West winds gusting to 20 mph. Decreasing clouds Wednesday night, low 47°.

Mostly cloudy, high 60°. West winds gusting to 20 mph. Decreasing clouds Wednesday night, low 47°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny, high 65°. West winds 6-9 mph. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 48°.

Sunny, high 65°. West winds 6-9 mph. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 48°. Friday, Nov. 6: Partly sunny, high 57°. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 39°.

Partly sunny, high 57°. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 39°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 56°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 37°.

Mostly sunny, high 56°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 37°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 61°. Clear Sunday night, low 39°.

Looking Ahead: St. Louis Temperatures Rebound Toward 70° Monday brings sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees, followed by a clear night with temperatures around 44 degrees.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, with sunshine and an afternoon high near 69 degrees.

While November often brings increasing opportunities for frost and colder weather across Missouri and Illinois, the supplied St. Louis outlook does not indicate freezing temperatures or snowfall through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

For now, residents can expect Thursday's 65-degree warmth to give way to colder weekend nights before temperatures recover early next week.

Are you enjoying the November sunshine around St. Louis, or preparing for colder nights? Tell Country Herald what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.