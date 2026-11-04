Chicago, IL Weather Nov. 4-7: 100% Rain Chance, 25 MPH Gusts Before Temperatures Fall to 39°

Photo: Country Herald

ILLINOIS — Wet pavement, gusty winds and falling temperatures are setting the stage for a noticeably colder weekend across Chicago. Temperatures will tumble from Wednesday's early 67-degree reading toward nighttime lows near 39 degrees by Friday.

The shift follows a period of unsettled November weather, with additional rain expected Thursday before sunshine returns for the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, rain chances increase to 70% Thursday evening. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph, while daytime temperatures struggle to climb beyond the 50s.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Rain Returns, Winds Gust to 25 MPH Thursday brings mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57 degrees and a 40% chance of afternoon showers.

West-southwest winds around 15 mph could produce gusts reaching 25 mph.

Rain chances increase to 70% Thursday evening, with showers most likely before midnight.

Temperatures will fall toward 43 degrees as winds gradually shift from west to north.

Drivers traveling Chicago expressways should prepare for potentially wet pavement during periods of rain.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center expects rainfall to spread across portions of the eastern United States this week.

For Chicago, the local forecast indicates additional showers rather than a significant severe-weather event.

Friday, Nov. 6: Colder Air Takes Hold Friday brings a 30% chance of showers before noon, followed by mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures reach approximately 50 degrees, marking a sharp departure from Wednesday's warmer conditions.

By Friday night, readings fall toward 39 degrees.

That represents a 28-degree difference from Wednesday's early 67-degree observation.

Residents planning evening activities should keep jackets nearby as November's colder air settles across the city.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns, Temperatures Stay Cool Saturday delivers improving conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

The return of sunshine should provide a better opportunity for outdoor activities and fall yard cleanup.

However, temperatures fall back toward 39 degrees Saturday night.

Despite the colder conditions, no freezing temperatures or snow are indicated in the supplied Chicago forecast.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Dry Weather Continues Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 55 degrees.

Mostly clear skies continue Sunday night, with temperatures falling toward 41 degrees.

The improving weather pattern continues into Monday, when highs should reach approximately 58 degrees.

Chicago Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Scattered showers before 10 a.m., followed by patchy drizzle and isolated showers. Temperatures fall toward 56° by late afternoon. Low 50°.

Scattered showers before 10 a.m., followed by patchy drizzle and isolated showers. Temperatures fall toward 56° by late afternoon. Low 50°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly cloudy, 40% afternoon rain chance. High 57°. Gusts to 25 mph. Rain chance rises to 70% Thursday evening. Low 43°.

Mostly cloudy, 40% afternoon rain chance. High 57°. Gusts to 25 mph. Rain chance rises to 70% Thursday evening. Low 43°. Friday, Nov. 6: 30% chance of morning showers. Mostly cloudy, high 50°. Low 39°.

30% chance of morning showers. Mostly cloudy, high 50°. Low 39°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 51°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 39°.

Mostly sunny, high 51°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 39°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 55°. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 41°.

Looking Ahead: November Warmup Returns Monday and Tuesday bring additional sunshine, with afternoon highs near 58 and 59 degrees.

While November often brings increasing opportunities for colder weather, the current Chicago outlook does not indicate an approaching freeze or snowfall.

For now, residents should prepare for Thursday's renewed rain chances, gusty winds and a colder start to the weekend.

How much has the temperature changed in your Chicago neighborhood? Tell Country Herald what conditions you're seeing as the weekend approaches.