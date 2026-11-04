Minnesota Weather Nov. 4-7: 100% Rain Chance in St. Paul Before Temperatures Fall to 31° Friday Night

Photo: Country Herald

MINNESOTA — Rain-soaked streets, lingering fog and falling temperatures will give way to near-freezing conditions across St. Paul by Friday night, Nov. 6, as a wetter start to November transitions into a colder weekend.

Temperatures will fall from Wednesday's expected high of 56 degrees to approximately 31 degrees Friday night, a 25-degree difference that could bring the season's colder feel back to the Twin Cities.

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities office, rain chances reach 90% Wednesday and 100% Wednesday night before precipitation tapers off Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Rain Ends as Colder Air Arrives Thursday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high near 49 degrees, approximately 7 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

A slight chance of drizzle remains before 7 a.m., with northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph continuing through the day.

The changing wind direction will accompany cooler air moving into St. Paul.

Thursday night brings gradually decreasing cloud cover and temperatures falling toward 34 degrees.

North winds of 5 to 10 mph become lighter after midnight.

Residents planning early Friday activities should prepare for a much colder start than earlier in the week.

Friday, Nov. 6: Sunshine Returns Before 31° Nighttime Low Friday delivers sunshine, but temperatures reach only about 46 degrees.

Northeast winds around 5 mph become calm during the morning.

The more significant temperature change arrives Friday night, when mostly clear skies allow readings to fall toward 31 degrees.

That would bring temperatures just below freezing in the St. Paul forecast area.

Residents should consider protecting temperature-sensitive plants and disconnecting exposed garden hoses before colder conditions arrive.

Wet surfaces could become slick if moisture remains when temperatures fall below freezing. However, the forecast does not establish widespread icy road conditions.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly Sunny, Temperatures Rebound to 49° Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees.

Calm winds become southeasterly around 5 mph during the morning.

The drier weather offers an opportunity for outdoor activities and fall yard cleanup after the midweek rainfall.

Saturday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures dropping toward 38 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine and a Gradual Warmup Sunday brings sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

West winds around 5 mph accompany the warmer afternoon.

Sunday night remains mostly clear, with a low near 39 degrees.

The improving pattern continues Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees.

St. Paul Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Drizzle before noon, followed by rain mainly during the afternoon. High 56°. Rain chance 90%. Rain and patchy fog Wednesday night, low 45°. Precipitation chance 100%.

Drizzle before noon, followed by rain mainly during the afternoon. High 56°. Rain chance 90%. Rain and patchy fog Wednesday night, low 45°. Precipitation chance 100%. Thursday, Nov. 5: Slight chance of early drizzle, then mostly cloudy. High 49°. North winds 10-15 mph. Low 34°.

Slight chance of early drizzle, then mostly cloudy. High 49°. North winds 10-15 mph. Low 34°. Friday, Nov. 6: Sunny, high 46°. Mostly clear Friday night, low 31°.

Sunny, high 46°. Mostly clear Friday night, low 31°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 49°. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 38°.

Mostly sunny, high 49°. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 38°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 54°. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 39°.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures Recover Next Week Monday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees, followed by a nighttime low around 41.

Tuesday remains sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 55 degrees.

While colder November weather raises seasonal concerns about frost and freezing conditions, no snowfall is indicated in the supplied St. Paul outlook through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

For now, the immediate weather story is the transition from widespread rain and fog to Friday night's near-freezing temperatures.

Are temperatures already falling across your Twin Cities neighborhood? Tell Country Herald what conditions you're seeing as the colder weekend approaches.