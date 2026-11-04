Texas Weather Nov. 5-8: Houston Hits 78° Thursday and Friday Before Temperatures Fall to 56° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

TEXAS — Sunshine and temperatures approaching 80 degrees will keep Houston feeling unusually warm for early November before cooler nights return this weekend. Afternoon highs near 78 degrees Thursday and Friday will give way to temperatures in the 50s by Saturday night.

The change brings a 22-degree difference between Friday's expected afternoon high and Saturday night's projected low of 56 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, mostly sunny conditions will dominate the next several days. A limited 20% chance of showers Thursday evening marks the only precipitation opportunity in the immediate five-day outlook.

For residents planning outdoor activities, the warmer afternoons offer favorable conditions before temperatures begin their weekend decline.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Houston Warms to 78° With Evening Rain Chance Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 78 degrees.

East winds around 5 mph will accompany the mild conditions, providing another comfortable afternoon for outdoor work and activities.

By Thursday evening, clouds increase as a weak opportunity for showers develops.

The National Weather Service indicates a 20% chance of showers before midnight.

Temperatures will fall toward 64 degrees, with calm winds becoming northerly around 5 mph after midnight.

The limited rain probability means most locations may remain dry.

Friday, Nov. 6: Another 78° Afternoon Before Cooler Air Arrives Friday continues the warm November pattern, with mostly sunny skies and another high near 78 degrees.

The afternoon offers another opportunity for yard cleanup, outdoor recreation and travel without significant weather disruptions indicated.

However, the warmer conditions will not last through the weekend.

Friday night brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling toward 60 degrees.

That marks the beginning of a gradual cooling trend expected to continue through Sunday.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Temperatures Drop to 73°, Then 56° Saturday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees.

Although still mild, temperatures will run approximately 5 degrees below Friday's expected high.

The more noticeable change arrives Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy skies accompany temperatures falling toward 56 degrees, a 22-degree difference from Friday afternoon.

Residents heading outdoors after sunset may want a light jacket as the cooler air becomes more noticeable.

No freezing temperatures, snow or significant storm conditions are indicated in the supplied Houston outlook.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Cooler November Weather Settles In Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees.

That represents an 11-degree decrease from Thursday and Friday's expected highs.

Sunday night turns partly cloudy, with temperatures falling toward 52 degrees.

The cooler conditions offer a more traditional fall feel after several afternoons approaching 80 degrees.

Houston Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunny, high 76°. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 57°.

Sunny, high 76°. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 57°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly sunny, high 78°. A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 64°.

Mostly sunny, high 78°. A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 64°. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly sunny, high 78°. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 60°.

Mostly sunny, high 78°. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 60°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Partly sunny, high 73°. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 56°.

Partly sunny, high 73°. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 56°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, high 67°. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 52°.

Looking Ahead: Houston Temperatures Begin Recovering Next Week Monday brings sunshine and a high near 69 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday continues the gradual warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 72 degrees.

While November typically brings increasing opportunities for stronger cold fronts across Texas, the supplied Houston forecast does not indicate freezing temperatures or winter precipitation through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

For now, residents should expect two more afternoons near 78 degrees before cooler weekend weather settles across Houston.

Are you enjoying Houston's November warmth, or looking forward to cooler fall temperatures? Tell Country Herald what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood.