Texas Weather Nov. 5-8: Fort Worth Hits 78° Thursday Before Temperatures Fall to 47° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

TEXAS — Bright sunshine and temperatures approaching 80 degrees will give Fort Worth residents another taste of warm fall weather Thursday before cooler air settles across North Texas this weekend.

The temperature shift could be noticeable by Saturday night, when readings fall toward 47 degrees after Thursday's expected high of 78.

According to the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth, sunshine will dominate much of the coming week, with only a slight chance of showers Saturday evening.

The developing pattern brings a 31-degree difference between Thursday's afternoon high and Saturday night's expected low.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Temperatures Climb to 78 Degrees Thursday offers one of the warmest afternoons in the five-day outlook.

Temperatures should reach approximately 78 degrees under sunny skies, with southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming westerly during the afternoon.

The mild conditions provide an opportunity for outdoor work, fall yard cleanup and afternoon activities before cooler temperatures arrive.

Thursday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 52 degrees.

Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph will accompany the transition toward cooler weather.

Friday, Nov. 6: Cooler Air Arrives With 20 MPH Gusts Friday brings sunshine, but afternoon temperatures will reach only about 70 degrees.

That represents an 8-degree decrease from Thursday's expected high.

North winds of 5 to 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Residents working outdoors may notice the changing wind direction as cooler air moves into the area.

By Friday night, temperatures fall toward 48 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Keep a light jacket available for evening events, particularly after sunset.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Highs Drop to 66°, Rain Chance Develops Saturday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

The cooler afternoon marks a 12-degree decrease from Thursday's expected high.

A slight chance of showers develops Saturday evening, with precipitation chances reaching 20% before midnight.

Most cloudy conditions follow, with temperatures dropping toward 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service does not indicate significant rainfall or thunderstorms in the supplied Fort Worth outlook.

Drivers should monitor updated conditions if traveling Saturday evening, although widespread travel disruptions are not currently indicated.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine Returns, Cool Mornings Continue Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 46 degrees Sunday night under mostly clear skies.

The cooler mornings will contrast with the warm afternoons earlier in the week.

Fort Worth Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Mostly sunny, high 73°. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 54°.

Mostly sunny, high 73°. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 54°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny, high 78°. Southeast winds becoming west during the afternoon. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low 52°.

Sunny, high 78°. Southeast winds becoming west during the afternoon. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low 52°. Friday, Nov. 6: Sunny, high 70°. North winds gusting to 20 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 48°.

Sunny, high 70°. North winds gusting to 20 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 48°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Partly sunny, high 66°. A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Low 47°.

Partly sunny, high 66°. A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Low 47°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, high 68°. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 46°.

Looking Ahead: North Texas Warms Again Next Week Monday brings sunshine and a high near 70 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with temperatures around 47.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, with sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees.

No freezing temperatures, snow or significant storm impacts appear in the supplied Fort Worth forecast through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

For now, residents can expect Thursday's warmth to give way to cooler weekend temperatures, with only a limited chance of Saturday evening rain.

Are you enjoying the November warmth in North Texas, or ready for cooler fall temperatures? Tell Country Herald what you're seeing around Fort Worth.