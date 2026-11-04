Lubbock, TX Weather Nov. 5-8: 66° Warmth Drops to 40° Thursday Night Before Sunny Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

TEXAS — A chilly November breeze will sweep through Lubbock Thursday, bringing a noticeable temperature drop before nighttime readings fall to 40 degrees.

The change follows Wednesday's expected high of 66 degrees, with Thursday afternoon temperatures reaching only 60 degrees.

North-northwest winds could increase to 20 mph Thursday morning, adding a brisk feel to the cooler weather.

By Sunday, sunshine and temperatures near 62 degrees will begin a gradual warmup that continues into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Lubbock, dry conditions are expected through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with afternoon temperatures eventually returning to the middle 60s.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Winds Increase as Temperatures Reach 60° Thursday brings sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees.

West winds of 10 to 15 mph will become north-northwest at 15 to 20 mph during the morning.

The wind shift will accompany cooler temperatures following Wednesday's warmer afternoon.

Residents working outdoors should prepare for breezy conditions, especially in open areas around Lubbock.

Thursday night brings mostly clear skies and temperatures falling toward 40 degrees.

North-northwest winds will ease to 5 to 10 mph.

The expected low remains above freezing, with no frost or freeze conditions specifically indicated in the supplied forecast.

Friday, Nov. 6: Sunshine Returns With Highs Near 61° Friday brings sunshine and a high near 61 degrees.

North-northwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the afternoon.

The lighter winds should make outdoor activities more comfortable after Thursday's breezier conditions.

Friday night brings mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling toward 42 degrees.

Southeast winds around 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Cooler Afternoon Before Another 42° Night Saturday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees.

Southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the day.

The relatively mild afternoon should provide favorable conditions for weekend errands, yardwork and outdoor recreation.

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 42 degrees.

No rain, snow or freezing precipitation is indicated in the current Lubbock outlook.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine Returns With Temperatures Near 62° Sunday brings sunny skies and a high near 62 degrees.

The warmer afternoon marks the beginning of a gradual temperature recovery after Saturday's cooler conditions.

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and temperatures falling toward 42 degrees.

By Monday, afternoon highs are expected to reach approximately 65 degrees.

Lubbock Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Partly sunny, high 66°. South winds of 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 48°.

Partly sunny, high 66°. South winds of 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 48°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny, high 60°. North-northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Mostly clear Thursday night, low 40°.

Sunny, high 60°. North-northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Mostly clear Thursday night, low 40°. Friday, Nov. 6: Sunny, high 61°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low 42°.

Sunny, high 61°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low 42°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Partly sunny, high 59°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 42°.

Partly sunny, high 59°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 42°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 62°. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 42°.

Looking Ahead: Lubbock Warms Toward 66° Tuesday The National Weather Service expects sunny skies Monday, Nov. 9, with temperatures reaching approximately 65 degrees.

Monday night brings mostly clear skies and a low near 45 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, continues the warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

That represents a 7-degree increase from Saturday's expected afternoon high.

Although November can bring colder weather to West Texas, the current Lubbock forecast does not indicate snow, freezing temperatures or significant precipitation through Tuesday.

For now, residents should prepare for Thursday's breezy conditions and 40-degree nighttime low before sunshine and warmer afternoons return through the weekend.

How chilly does it feel in your Lubbock neighborhood? Tell Country Herald whether you're preparing for Thursday's colder weather or looking forward to the sunny weekend.