Amarillo, TX Weather Nov. 5-8: 30 MPH Gusts Thursday Before 37° Night and 61° Sunday Warmup

Photo: Country Herald

TEXAS — Gusty northwest winds will sweep across Amarillo Thursday, bringing a sharp temperature change before nighttime readings fall to 37 degrees.

After Wednesday's expected high of 64 degrees, temperatures will reach only 54 degrees Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

The colder air will settle across the city Thursday night, before sunshine and gradually warmer afternoons return through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, dry conditions are expected through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with temperatures eventually climbing toward 66 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Northwest Winds Gust to 30 MPH Thursday brings increasing clouds and an afternoon high near 54 degrees.

West-northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will shift north during the afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

The stronger winds could make outdoor activities less comfortable, especially in exposed areas around Amarillo.

Residents should secure lightweight outdoor decorations, trash containers and other loose items before the gustier conditions develop.

Thursday night brings mostly clear skies and temperatures falling toward 37 degrees.

Northwest winds will ease to around 5 mph.

The expected low remains above freezing, although the colder air will be noticeable after Wednesday's warmer conditions.

Friday, Nov. 6: Sunshine Returns With Temperatures Near 59° Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees.

Northwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the morning.

The lighter winds should provide more comfortable conditions for outdoor work, errands and travel.

Friday night brings mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling toward 40 degrees.

Southeast winds around 5 mph will shift south-southwest after midnight.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly Sunny Skies Continue Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and another high near 59 degrees.

South-southwest winds around 5 mph will become northerly during the afternoon.

The dry weather should provide favorable conditions for weekend activities and fall cleanup.

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 41 degrees.

No rain, snow or freezing precipitation is indicated in the current Amarillo forecast.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Temperatures Climb to 61° Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 61 degrees.

The warmer afternoon continues a gradual recovery from Thursday's cooler conditions.

Clear skies are expected Sunday night, with temperatures falling toward 42 degrees.

The warming trend continues Monday, when temperatures could reach 66 degrees.

Amarillo Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Patchy morning fog before sunshine, high 64°. South-southwest winds gusting to 25 mph. Clear Wednesday night, low 46°.

Patchy morning fog before sunshine, high 64°. South-southwest winds gusting to 25 mph. Clear Wednesday night, low 46°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Increasing clouds, high 54°. Northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Mostly clear Thursday night, low 37°.

Increasing clouds, high 54°. Northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Mostly clear Thursday night, low 37°. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly sunny, high 59°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low 40°.

Mostly sunny, high 59°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low 40°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 59°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 41°.

Mostly sunny, high 59°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 41°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 61°. Clear Sunday night, low 42°.

Looking Ahead: Amarillo Warms to 66° Monday and Tuesday The National Weather Service expects sunny skies Monday, Nov. 9, with temperatures reaching approximately 66 degrees.

Monday night brings mostly clear skies and a low near 44 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, continues the mild pattern, with mostly sunny skies and another high near 66 degrees.

That represents a 12-degree increase from Thursday's expected afternoon high.

Although November often brings colder weather to the Texas Panhandle, the current forecast does not indicate snow, freezing temperatures or significant precipitation through Tuesday.

For now, Amarillo residents should prepare for Thursday's 30 mph wind gusts and 37-degree nighttime low before calmer, warmer conditions return through the weekend.

How chilly does it feel in your Amarillo neighborhood? Tell Country Herald whether you're preparing for Thursday's gusty weather or looking forward to the warmer weekend.