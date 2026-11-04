Corpus Christi, TX Weather Nov. 5-8: Thursday Storm Chances Before 74° Saturday, 70° Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

TEXAS — Sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees will give way to increasing rain chances in Corpus Christi Thursday night, with thunderstorms possible before cooler weather arrives for the weekend.

The approaching change could bring wet pavement and periods of heavier showers late Thursday into early Friday, followed by gusty northerly winds.

By Sunday, afternoon temperatures are expected to reach only 70 degrees, a 10-degree drop from Thursday's anticipated high.

According to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, rain chances will increase to 60% Thursday night before drier conditions return Friday.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Temperatures Reach 80° Before Storm Chances Increase Thursday begins mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing toward 80 degrees.

East winds of 7 to 11 mph will accompany the warm afternoon.

A 20% chance of showers develops between noon and 3 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

The more significant rain opportunity arrives Thursday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight, with rain becoming likely after midnight.

The National Weather Service places the precipitation chance at 60%, with temperatures falling toward 69 degrees.

Residents planning evening activities should keep umbrellas available and monitor changing conditions.

Friday, Nov. 6: Rain Clears as Northerly Winds Increase Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

North winds of 10 to 16 mph could gust as high as 21 mph.

The stronger breeze will become noticeable along exposed coastal roads and waterfront areas.

Drivers should remain attentive during gusty conditions, particularly when traveling in larger vehicles.

Friday night brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling toward 64 degrees.

North winds of 10 to 15 mph could continue gusting to 18 mph.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Cooler Air Arrives With Highs Near 74° Saturday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees.

Northeast winds of 13 to 15 mph could gust as high as 21 mph.

The cooler afternoon follows Thursday's expected 80-degree warmth.

Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low near 62 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers develops, mainly after midnight.

North-northeast winds of 15 to 23 mph are expected, making the evening noticeably breezier.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Temperatures Fall to 70° With Morning Showers Possible Sunday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers remains, mainly before noon.

The cooler weather could make outdoor activities more comfortable after several warmer afternoons.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling toward 58 degrees.

Corpus Christi Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunny, high 77°. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 68°.

Sunny, high 77°. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 68°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly sunny, high 80°. A 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Showers likely Thursday night, low 69°, with a 60% precipitation chance.

Mostly sunny, high 80°. A 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Showers likely Thursday night, low 69°, with a 60% precipitation chance. Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly sunny, high 78°. North winds gusting to 21 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 64°.

Mostly sunny, high 78°. North winds gusting to 21 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 64°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Partly sunny, high 74°. Northeast winds gusting to 21 mph. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 62°, with a 30% chance of showers.

Partly sunny, high 74°. Northeast winds gusting to 21 mph. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 62°, with a 30% chance of showers. Sunday, Nov. 8: Partly sunny, high 70°. A 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 58°.

Looking Ahead: Corpus Christi Stays Near 70° Early Next Week The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny skies Monday, Nov. 9, with temperatures reaching approximately 70 degrees.

Monday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 60 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, continues the relatively mild pattern, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees.

Although thunderstorms are possible Thursday, the supplied Corpus Christi forecast does not establish a specific severe weather or tornado threat for the city.

No freezing temperatures, snow or significant winter weather are indicated through Tuesday.

For now, residents should prepare for Thursday night's increasing rain chances, gusty winds Friday and Saturday, and cooler temperatures through Sunday.

Are you planning to travel around Corpus Christi this weekend? Tell Country Herald whether you're seeing showers, gusty winds or clearing skies in your neighborhood.