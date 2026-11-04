Springfield, MO Weather Nov. 5-8: 36° Saturday Night Before Temperatures Rebound to 62° Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

MISSOURI — Crisp November air will settle across Springfield this weekend, with temperatures falling to 36 degrees Saturday night before sunshine brings a noticeable warmup Sunday.

The temperature swing follows a mild Thursday, when afternoon highs could reach 65 degrees. By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday night brings the coldest temperatures in the five-day outlook, with lows approaching freezing but remaining above 32 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, dry weather is expected through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with temperatures eventually climbing toward 70 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunshine and 65° Before Cooler Air Arrives Thursday brings sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees.

Morning wind chills could fall as low as 39 degrees before temperatures recover.

Southwest winds of 5 to 7 mph will shift northwest during the afternoon.

The mild weather offers residents an opportunity to clear fallen leaves, finish yardwork and prepare outdoor spaces for colder November nights.

Clouds increase Thursday night, with temperatures falling toward 44 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6: Temperatures Drop Toward 37° After Sunset Friday brings partly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 57 degrees.

Temperatures will fall toward 37 degrees Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

That represents a 20-degree difference between Friday's daytime high and nighttime low.

Residents attending evening events should prepare for colder conditions, especially after sunset.

No snow, freezing rain or significant precipitation is indicated in the Springfield forecast.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Chilly Weekend Weather With Lows Near 36° Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 56 degrees.

The sunshine should provide favorable conditions for weekend errands, outdoor recreation and fall cleanup.

However, temperatures will fall toward 36 degrees Saturday night.

That is just four degrees above freezing, making it the coldest predicted low in the current outlook.

While the temperature approaches freezing, the National Weather Service does not indicate a freeze or icy road conditions.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunshine Returns With Highs Near 62° Sunday brings sunshine and a high near 62 degrees.

The afternoon warmup follows Saturday night's chilly conditions and begins a broader warming trend.

Clear skies continue Sunday night, with temperatures falling toward 37 degrees.

By Monday, temperatures should climb toward 67 degrees, offering another mild November afternoon.

Springfield Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Becoming sunny, high 61°. West winds gusting to 21 mph. Clear Wednesday night, low 41°.

Becoming sunny, high 61°. West winds gusting to 21 mph. Clear Wednesday night, low 41°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny, high 65°. Morning wind chills near 39°. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 44°.

Sunny, high 65°. Morning wind chills near 39°. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low 44°. Friday, Nov. 6: Partly sunny, high 57°. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 37°.

Partly sunny, high 57°. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 37°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, high 56°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 36°.

Mostly sunny, high 56°. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 36°. Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, high 62°. Clear Sunday night, low 37°.

Looking Ahead: Springfield Could Reach 70° Tuesday The National Weather Service expects sunny skies Monday, Nov. 9, with temperatures reaching approximately 67 degrees.

Monday night brings clear skies and a low near 42 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, continues the warming trend, with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees.

That would represent a 14-degree increase from Saturday's expected afternoon high.

Although November often brings increasing opportunities for frost and freezing temperatures, the current Springfield forecast keeps nighttime lows above freezing.

For now, residents should prepare for chilly Friday and Saturday nights before a warmer, sunny pattern returns Sunday through Tuesday.

How cold does it feel in your Springfield neighborhood this week? Tell Country Herald whether you're preparing for the weekend chill or looking forward to Tuesday's 70-degree weather.