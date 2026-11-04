San Antonio, TX Weather Nov. 5-8: 30 MPH Gusts Thursday Night Before 69° Saturday and Rain Chances

Photo: Country Herald

TEXAS — Sunshine and temperatures approaching 80 degrees will give way to gusty winds and cooler November weather across San Antonio, with scattered shower chances entering the picture Saturday.

The shift begins Thursday night, when northerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will then fall from Thursday's expected 79-degree high to around 69 degrees Saturday.

By Sunday, afternoon temperatures could reach only 67 degrees, marking a 12-degree decline from Thursday's warmth.

According to the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office, the approaching change will bring stronger winds Friday, followed by limited rain chances Saturday and early Sunday.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Temperatures Reach 79° Before Winds Increase Thursday brings sunshine and a high near 79 degrees across San Antonio.

Southeast winds around 5 mph will become calm during the day, providing another comfortable afternoon for outdoor activities.

Residents hoping to finish yardwork or clear fallen leaves will have favorable conditions before winds strengthen.

Thursday night brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling toward 60 degrees.

However, north winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph after midnight, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Secure lightweight outdoor decorations, patio furniture and other loose objects before the stronger winds arrive.

Friday, Nov. 6: Gusts Reach 25 MPH as Temperatures Fall Friday remains sunny, but afternoon temperatures will reach approximately 75 degrees.

North winds of 5 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

The breeze may become noticeable on exposed roads, bridges and open areas around San Antonio.

Drivers should remain attentive to changing wind conditions, particularly in high-profile vehicles.

Friday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 57 degrees.

North-northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph could continue gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Cooler Weather Brings a 20% Shower Chance Saturday marks a more noticeable change in the weather pattern.

Temperatures will reach approximately 69 degrees under partly sunny skies.

A 20% chance of showers develops after noon, although widespread rainfall is not indicated.

North-northeast winds around 10 mph could gust to 20 mph.

Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and temperatures falling toward 54 degrees.

Keep an umbrella available if planning outdoor activities Saturday evening.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Temperatures Dip to 67° With Showers Possible Sunday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees.

A 20% chance of showers remains before noon, with drier conditions favored afterward.

The cooler afternoon follows several days of temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 51 degrees.

San Antonio Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunny, high 76°. Clear Wednesday night, low 56°.

Sunny, high 76°. Clear Wednesday night, low 56°. Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny, high 79°. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low 60°. North wind gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Sunny, high 79°. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low 60°. North wind gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Friday, Nov. 6: Sunny, high 75°. North winds gusting to 25 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 57°.

Sunny, high 75°. North winds gusting to 25 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 57°. Saturday, Nov. 7: Partly sunny, high 69°. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 54°, with a 30% shower chance.

Partly sunny, high 69°. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 54°, with a 30% shower chance. Sunday, Nov. 8: Partly sunny, high 67°. A 20% chance of morning showers. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 51°.

Looking Ahead: Sunshine Returns as Temperatures Rebound The National Weather Service expects sunshine Monday, Nov. 9, with temperatures reaching approximately 69 degrees.

Monday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low near 51 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, should bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 71 degrees.

No freezing temperatures, snow or significant rainfall totals are indicated in the current San Antonio outlook.

For now, residents should prepare for stronger winds Thursday night and Friday, followed by cooler weekend temperatures and limited shower chances.

Are you planning outdoor activities in San Antonio this weekend? Tell Country Herald whether you're preparing for Saturday's rain chances or enjoying the cooler November weather.