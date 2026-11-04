Ohio-Pennsylvania Weather Nov. 4-8: 90% Rain Chance in Pittsburgh Before Temperatures Fall to 38° Saturday Night

Photo: Country Herald

PITTSBURGH, PA – Rain-soaked pavement could replace Pittsburgh's unusually warm November weather by Thursday morning, before temperatures tumble more than 40 degrees heading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh expects temperatures to reach 79 degrees Wednesday, followed by a 90% chance of rain Wednesday night and a much cooler stretch through Sunday.

By Saturday night, temperatures could fall to 38 degrees, a 41-degree difference from Wednesday's afternoon high.

Wednesday Night Rain Could Bring Wet Thursday Morning Roads Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high near 79 degrees, providing another opportunity for residents to finish outdoor projects before colder weather arrives.

Light southeast winds will shift south at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain moves into the forecast Wednesday night, with precipitation expected and a 90% chance of measurable rainfall.

The National Weather Service projects rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch.

South winds will increase to 9 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching 22 mph.

Drivers traveling along I-376, I-79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike should prepare for potentially wet pavement early Thursday.

Rain chances decrease to 30% Thursday morning, mainly before 7 a.m.

Temperatures reach approximately 70 degrees Thursday, with clouds gradually giving way to sunshine.

Friday Into Saturday: Temperatures Fall as Rain Chances Return Friday brings another noticeable temperature drop.

Highs reach approximately 64 degrees under partly sunny skies, with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m.

By Friday night, temperatures fall to around 43 degrees, with rain chances increasing to 30% before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday turns considerably cooler, with a high near 54 degrees and another 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m.

The cooling trend becomes more noticeable Saturday night, when temperatures drop to approximately 38 degrees.

While chilly, these temperatures remain above freezing. The supplied forecast does not indicate snow, ice or flash-freezing conditions.

Residents should consider finishing leaf cleanup and securing loose outdoor items before the weekend's colder weather settles in.

Pittsburgh Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Mostly cloudy, high 79°. Rain Wednesday night, 90% chance. Low 61°. Wind gusts up to 22 mph.

Mostly cloudy, high 79°. Rain Wednesday night, 90% chance. Low 61°. Wind gusts up to 22 mph. Thursday, Nov. 5: Morning rain chance 30%, then gradually sunny. High 70°. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low 49°.

Morning rain chance 30%, then gradually sunny. High 70°. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low 49°. Friday, Nov. 6: Partly sunny, high 64°. Rain chance 20% after 1 p.m. Low 43°, with a 30% rain chance before 1 a.m.

Partly sunny, high 64°. Rain chance 20% after 1 p.m. Low 43°, with a 30% rain chance before 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly cloudy, high 54°. Rain chance 30% before 1 p.m. Low 38° Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy, high 54°. Rain chance 30% before 1 p.m. Low 38° Saturday night. Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, high 55°. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 36°.

Looking Ahead: Chilly November Mornings Continue Monday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 56 degrees, followed by a low around 37 degrees.

Tuesday offers another mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching approximately 60 degrees.

Although November often brings increasing opportunities for colder weather, no snow or freezing precipitation appears in Pittsburgh's supplied forecast through Tuesday.

No separate six- to 10-day temperature or precipitation outlook was provided.

For now, Pittsburgh residents should expect rain Wednesday night, cooler conditions through Saturday and chilly mornings heading into next week.