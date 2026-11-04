North Carolina Weather Alert Nov. 5-7: Raleigh Faces 90% Rain Chance Friday, Thunderstorms Before Saturday Sunshine

Photo: Country Herald

RALEIGH, NC – Warm November afternoons could give way to rain-soaked streets and rumbling thunderstorms Friday before temperatures tumble into the 40s across Raleigh this weekend.

The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of showers Friday, Nov. 6, with thunderstorms also possible. Rainfall between a quarter and half-inch is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The changing weather follows temperatures reaching 80 degrees Wednesday and potentially 81 Thursday, setting up a noticeable shift heading into Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 6: 90% Rain Chance, Thunderstorms Possible According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, rain chances begin increasing Thursday as a weather system approaches North Carolina.

Thursday starts with a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., followed by partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 81 degrees.

Rain chances climb to 60% Thursday night, with showers becoming more likely and thunderstorms possible after 4 a.m. Friday.

By Friday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected, with precipitation chances reaching 90%.

Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch are possible, although thunderstorms could produce locally higher totals.

Friday's high reaches approximately 74 degrees, marking the beginning of a cooler temperature trend.

Drivers traveling Interstate 40, Interstate 440 and surrounding Raleigh roadways should prepare for wet pavement and potentially reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Allow additional travel time if rainfall intensifies during commuting hours.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns, Temperatures Drop Toward 44° Saturday brings a sharp improvement in Raleigh's weather as sunshine returns.

The National Weather Service expects sunny skies and an afternoon high near 68 degrees.

By Saturday night, temperatures fall to approximately 44 degrees, creating a much cooler start to Sunday.

That represents a 37-degree difference between Thursday's expected high of 81 and Saturday night's projected low of 44.

Sunday remains sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 64 degrees before falling back to 44 Sunday night.

For residents planning fall yard cleanup, outdoor gatherings or weekend activities, Saturday and Sunday currently offer favorable conditions.

November Cooldown: Could Freezing Weather Follow? The cooler pattern continues into early next week, although temperatures remain above freezing.

Monday should reach approximately 65 degrees, followed by a nighttime low around 42.

Tuesday brings sunshine and a high near 67 degrees.

Despite the cooling trend, the current forecast does not indicate snow, frost, freezing temperatures or flash-freezing conditions.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center reports a cold front approaching the Ohio Valley and Southeast, with showers and thunderstorms developing along the system.

While isolated severe weather is possible in portions of the Southeast, the supplied Raleigh forecast does not establish a specific tornado threat for the city.

Five-Day Raleigh Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light southerly winds developing during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with patchy fog after 4 a.m. and a low around 63.

Thursday, Nov. 5: A 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m., with patchy morning fog. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 81. Rain chances increase to 60% Thursday night, with thunderstorms possible after 4 a.m. and a low around 65.

Friday, Nov. 6: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a 90% chance of precipitation. Rainfall between a quarter and half-inch possible, with higher amounts in thunderstorms. High near 74. Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low around 54.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunny skies, with a high near 68 degrees. Mostly clear Saturday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 44.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Mostly clear Sunday night, with a low around 44.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 9-10 and Beyond Monday and Tuesday favor sunny skies, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 65 and 67 degrees.