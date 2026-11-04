New Hampshire Weather Alert Nov. 5-9: Manchester Faces Friday Rain, 35° Temperature Drop and Near-Freezing Monday Low

Photo: Country Herald

MANCHESTER, NH – Rain-soaked pavement could replace unusually warm November afternoons across Manchester this weekend before temperatures plunge toward freezing early next week.

The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of rain Friday night, Nov. 6, followed by lingering showers Saturday and a low near 32 degrees Monday night.

The approaching weather change follows temperatures reaching 77 degrees Wednesday, setting up a substantial shift toward colder conditions.

Friday, Nov. 6: Rain Chances Climb to 90% According to the National Weather Service forecast for Manchester, rain chances begin increasing Thursday afternoon as clouds spread across southern New Hampshire.

Thursday brings a 40% chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with temperatures reaching approximately 73 degrees.

Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night remains mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and temperatures falling to around 59 degrees.

By Friday afternoon, rain becomes increasingly likely, particularly after 2 p.m.

The chance of precipitation reaches 70% Friday, with temperatures climbing to approximately 71 degrees.

Rain continues Friday night, when precipitation chances increase to 90% and temperatures fall toward 53 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 93, Interstate 293 and surrounding Manchester roadways should prepare for wet pavement and potentially reduced visibility during heavier rainfall.

Allow additional travel time if rain becomes persistent Friday evening.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Rain Lingers Before a Sharper Cooldown Saturday remains unsettled, with rain likely before 7 a.m. and additional showers possible afterward.

The National Weather Service projects a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday, decreasing to 30% later in the day.

Temperatures reach approximately 64 degrees before falling to around 42 Saturday night.

Sunday brings improving conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees.

A 30% chance of rain remains before 8 a.m., but drier weather is expected afterward.

For residents planning fall yard cleanup or outdoor projects, Sunday afternoon currently offers a better opportunity than Friday or Saturday.

Monday, Nov. 9: Temperatures Could Reach Freezing The most significant temperature change arrives early next week.

Monday's high reaches approximately 55 degrees before temperatures fall to around 32 Monday night.

That represents a 45-degree difference between Wednesday's expected high of 77 and Monday night's projected low.

While the forecast does not indicate snow or freezing rain, temperatures near 32 degrees could allow frost or localized icy patches where moisture remains.

However, widespread flash freezing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Residents should monitor updated temperature forecasts, particularly if traveling early Tuesday.

Five-Day Manchester Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm winds becoming southwest around 5 mph during the afternoon. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 54.

Thursday, Nov. 5: A 40% chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind gusts could reach 20 mph. A 40% chance of rain returns Thursday night, with a low around 59.

Friday, Nov. 6: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m., with a 70% chance of precipitation. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Rain continues Friday night, with precipitation chances reaching 90% and temperatures falling to around 53.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Rain likely before 7 a.m., followed by additional chances of rain. Precipitation chances begin at 60%, decreasing to 30% later. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Saturday night brings a 40% rain chance and a low around 42.

Sunday, Nov. 8: A 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies. High near 59. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 35.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 9-10 and Beyond Monday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees before temperatures fall to approximately 32 Monday night.

Tuesday should rebound to around 57 degrees under mostly sunny skies.