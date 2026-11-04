Delaware Weather Alert Nov. 5-8: 80% Rain Chance Friday in Wilmington, Up to 1 Inch Possible Before Temperatures Drop

Photo: Country Herald

WILMINGTON, DE – Rain-soaked pavement and possible thunderstorms could replace Wilmington's warm November sunshine Friday, with up to an inch of rain possible before temperatures fall into the lower 40s this weekend.

The National Weather Service projects an 80% chance of precipitation Friday, Nov. 6, with thunderstorms possible between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rain chances begin increasing Thursday, setting up a wet Friday before sunshine returns Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 6: Up to 1 Inch of Rain Possible According to the National Weather Service forecast for Wilmington, Thursday brings a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m.

Temperatures should reach approximately 75 degrees, continuing the mild November pattern.

Rain becomes more widespread Thursday night, particularly after 1 a.m., when precipitation chances climb to 80%.

Rainfall between a tenth and quarter inch is possible Thursday night.

By Friday morning, rain is expected, with thunderstorms also possible between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Additional rain is expected Friday afternoon, with precipitation chances remaining at 80%.

The National Weather Service projects rainfall between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch during Friday.

Friday's high reaches approximately 71 degrees before cooler conditions arrive.

Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 495 and surrounding Wilmington roadways should prepare for wet pavement and potentially reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Allow additional travel time if rain becomes persistent during the morning commute.

Friday night brings a 50% chance of additional rain, with temperatures falling to around 54 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunshine Returns, Temperatures Fall Saturday brings improving weather as rain moves away from Wilmington.

The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny skies, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 66 degrees.

Saturday night turns noticeably cooler, with temperatures falling to around 43 degrees.

That represents a 32-degree difference between Wednesday's expected high of 75 and Saturday night's projected low.

Sunday continues the cooler pattern, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees.

For residents planning fall yard cleanup, outdoor gatherings or weekend activities, Saturday and Sunday currently offer better opportunities than Friday.

November Cooldown: Could Freezing Weather Follow? The cooling trend continues into early next week, although temperatures remain above freezing.

Sunday night temperatures fall to approximately 42 degrees, followed by another low near 41 Monday night.

Despite the colder nights, the current forecast does not indicate snow, freezing rain or flash-freezing conditions.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center reports rainfall spreading into the eastern United States as frontal systems move across the country.

Although thunderstorms are possible Friday, the supplied Wilmington forecast does not identify a specific tornado or severe thunderstorm threat.

Five-Day Wilmington Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., followed by sunny skies. High near 75 degrees. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 60.

Thursday, Nov. 5: A 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Rain becomes more widespread Thursday night, with an 80% precipitation chance and a low around 63. Rainfall between a tenth and quarter inch possible.

Friday, Nov. 6: Rain before 10 a.m., followed by rain and possible thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additional rain expected afterward. High near 71, with an 80% precipitation chance. Rainfall between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch possible. Friday night brings a 50% chance of rain and a low around 54.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 43.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 61 degrees. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low around 42.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 9-10 and Beyond Monday should remain mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 61 degrees.

Monday night brings a low near 41 before Tuesday rebounds to approximately 63 degrees under sunny skies.