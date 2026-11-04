Jacksonville, FL Weather Alert Nov. 4-6: Coastal Flood Advisory Through Friday, High Rip Current Risk Until Thursday

Photo: Country Herald

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Water could cover coastal roads, parking lots and low-lying areas around Jacksonville through early Friday, while dangerous rip currents threaten swimmers along Duval County beaches.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory through 4 a.m. EST Friday, Nov. 6, warning of minor coastal flooding and isolated road closures.

A separate High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through late Thursday night, Nov. 5.

The warnings come despite a mostly dry, warm weather outlook, with Jacksonville temperatures expected to reach 84 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Coastal Flood Advisory: Roads Could Close Through Friday According to the National Weather Service Jacksonville office, minor coastal flooding could affect portions of Coastal Duval County through early Friday.

Floodwater may cover parking lots, parks and roads, with isolated road closures expected.

Drivers should avoid flooded streets and allow additional travel time where coastal water levels interfere with access.

Do not drive around barricades or attempt to cross water of unknown depth.

Residents with flood-prone property should take precautions while the advisory remains active.

The advisory covers Coastal Duval County, rather than all of Jacksonville or northeast Florida.

High Rip Current Risk Through Thursday Night Beachgoers face another concern along Duval County's Atlantic coastline.

The National Weather Service warns that dangerous rip currents could sweep even experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through late Thursday night.

Swimming near a lifeguard is recommended, although avoiding the surf during dangerous conditions is the safer choice.

Anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm, float and avoid swimming directly against the current.

If possible, swim parallel to the shoreline to escape. Those unable to return should face shore and signal for help.

Friday, Nov. 6: Coastal Advisory Ends, Temperatures Reach 84° Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

The Coastal Flood Advisory is scheduled to expire at 4 a.m. Friday, although residents should check for updates before traveling through flood-prone areas.

Saturday turns slightly cooler, with sunshine and temperatures reaching approximately 78 degrees.

Sunday continues the cooling trend, bringing mostly sunny skies and a high near 74.

That represents a 10-degree decline from Friday's projected high.

For residents planning outdoor projects or fall yard cleanup, the weekend offers generally favorable weather away from coastal flooding concerns.

Five-Day Jacksonville Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82 degrees. East winds of 7 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 18 mph. Patchy fog develops after 5 a.m. Thursday, with temperatures falling to around 68.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies. High near 84 degrees. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low around 68. Coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents remain concerns.

Friday, Nov. 6: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. The Coastal Flood Advisory remains scheduled through 4 a.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 63.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunny skies, with a high near 78 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low around 57.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures falling to around 56.